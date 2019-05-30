Global Net Lease To Present At Nareit's REITWeek 2019

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that James Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Masterson, Chief Financial Officer will present at Nareit's REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Access to a live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the GNL website, www.globalnetlease.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "would," or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of GNL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed February 28, 2019 and all other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date. Further, forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and GNL undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by law.

SOURCE Global Net Lease, Inc.

