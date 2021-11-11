Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026 - Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal

Nov 11, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026
Global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period.
Globally, carbon emissions from buildings are primarily generated from daily energy use for lighting, cooling, and heating the buildings, called operational carbon emissions, and account for 28% of energy-related carbon emissions annually. Another key factor is growing energy demand for cooling as air-conditioner ownership rises with worsening extreme heat.
Governments` focus and emphasis on energy efficient buildings bodes well for market growth in the coming years. Various countries are embarking on regulatory action for reducing consumption of energy or other resources of buildings. Governments have realized that local policies and actions are bound to share the energy future while mitigating global issues like climate change.
Achieving energy-efficient buildings is a cost-effective and the fastest approach to reduce carbon emissions as well as ensure sustainable development. Rising focus of governments on energy-efficient buildings can be attributed to their numerous benefits such as social, economic and environmental development.
Efficient building construction and design are capable of remarkably improving energy-related affordability and access for low-income population in cities while providing people with better access to basic services including clean water, education and medical care.
Energy-efficient buildings can considerably reduce the electricity demand along with related carbon emissions or other air pollutants. The benefit holds high relevance for emerging and developing countries. Despite these benefits there are certain barriers to achieve energy-efficient buildings, such as low investments and efficiency gap.
These issues are driving policy intervention that is anticipated to increase participation of different stakeholders to ensure consistent improvements in energy efficiency of buildings.
