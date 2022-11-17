Global NetOps Market is set to Surpass US$ 4.3 Bn by 2032 - Driven by Growing Adoption of Network Optimization Amongst Many Enterprises, Projects Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing demand of DevOps solutions acting as a driver for NetOps market. East Asia is predicted to remain one of the most attractive markets during the forecast period 2022-2032. The NetOps Market in last 5 years (2017 – 2021) grew by a CAGR of 6.4%.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the NetOps market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will increase at a healthy CAGR of 14.9% from 2022-2032.

The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 1,073.2 Mn by the end of year 2022. As per FMI, the networks are becoming even more fragmented, complicated, and challenging to administer as a result of the ongoing adoption of software-defined networking (SDN), the development of cutting-edge data centre fabric designs, and the widespread use of hybrid clouds. This has been made worse by the pandemic, which forced business networks to develop quickly in order to handle the huge increase in user base that need a wide range of services.

This growing usage led to a parallel evolution of network security threats. Organizations all around the world are implementing NetOps to speed up and improve access to their networking operations and services in order to increase their network resiliency. Thus, the advantages offered by the NetOps is driving the market demand.

Key Takeaways: NetOps Market

By solution, the services segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for NetOps market in 2022. Moreover, the segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% through 2032.

through 2032. By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 18.4% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. By network type, the virtual segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. South Asia and Pacific is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of around 19.4% followed by East Asia in 2032.

and Pacific is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of around followed by in 2032. The market in Japan is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 21.9% through 2032.

is expected to progress at a CAGR of around through 2032. In India , sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of close 23.8% over the next ten years.

"NetOps is highly utilized in the large enterprises because in the large enterprises, network operations solution is used for network troubleshooting and updating of networks elements. It offers the capability to manage and create agile networks that continuously changes. Thus, the advantages offered by the network operations in large enterprises are driving the market growth." says FMI analyst.

NetOps offers Advantages such as Agility, Resilience, and Transparency

A comprehensive approach to networking that emphasizes quicker deployments, fixes, and upgrades includes NetOps. A swift response to quickly altering corporate objectives is the result of this perspective.

The NetOps method makes use of software to track network performance by analysing and gathering usage information. In this approach, prospective problems are identified in the beginning and fixed before they materialise. Systems that react more quickly to accomplish daily business goals will put businesses in a better position to react to unfavourable or unforeseen circumstances. Thus, it is anticipated that market demand would be driven by the benefits provided by NetOps, such as resilience, agility, and transparency.

More Valuable Insights on NetOps Market

Future Market Insight's report on the NetOps research is segmented into six major sections – solution (network operation tools, services (professional services (network consulting and planning, network integration and implementation, and support and maintenance), managed services), deployment (on-premises, cloud), network type (physical, virtual, hybrid), enterprise size (SMEs, and large enterprises), industry (finance, manufacturing and resources, services, public sector, infrastructure) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the NetOps outlook.

Table of Content of Global NetOps Market

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Types of Pricing Model

4.1.1. Subscription Pricing Model

4.1.2. Perpetual Licensing

4.2. Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark (TOC Continue…)

