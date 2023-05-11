Global Network Access Control Markets, 2023-2026 with 2022 as the Base Year - Opportunities in IT, OT, and IoMT Network Convergence, NAC-as-a-Service & Promoting NAC to SMBs

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Access Control Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes factors driving and restraining market growth and identifies growth opportunities for industry participants and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2026

With digital transformation and organizations transitioning to the cloud, network access control (NAC) solutions have moved from strengthening an organization's internal infrastructure security to supporting unique policies on how and when endpoints connect to networks.

NAC products and services offer visibility into and control over endpoints attempting to connect or already connected to corporate networks. The use of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded due to remote and hybrid work environments.



Greater control is needed to ensure these endpoints are authorized to access a network based on authentication. NAC solutions offer visibility into all endpoints that accessed a corporate network, which helps uncover previously unknown devices that could have gained network access.

The rise in endpoint devices has increased cyberattacks. NAC configurations can prevent an attack from spreading by monitoring the network with immediate device isolation capabilities upon unusual activity detection.

Research Highlights

Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, and technical services, and others (the study does not break down the others category)

Geographical regions: North America ; Europe , the Middle East , and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM)

; , the , and (EMEA); (APAC); and (LATAM) Companies by number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsize businesses (101 to 1,000 and 1,001 to 2,500), large businesses (2,501 to 5,000 and 5,001 to 10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more).

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Access Control Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

IT, OT, and IoMT Network Convergence

NAC-as-a-Service

Promoting NAC to SMBs

Insights for CISOs

Scope of Analysis

Core NAC Features and Functions

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Key Trends Leading Transformational Growth in NAC

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Company Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohrzr8

