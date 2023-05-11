Global Network Access Control Markets, 2023-2026 with 2022 as the Base Year - Opportunities in IT, OT, and IoMT Network Convergence, NAC-as-a-Service & Promoting NAC to SMBs

May 11, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Access Control Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes factors driving and restraining market growth and identifies growth opportunities for industry participants and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2026
With digital transformation and organizations transitioning to the cloud, network access control (NAC) solutions have moved from strengthening an organization's internal infrastructure security to supporting unique policies on how and when endpoints connect to networks.
NAC products and services offer visibility into and control over endpoints attempting to connect or already connected to corporate networks. The use of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded due to remote and hybrid work environments.
Greater control is needed to ensure these endpoints are authorized to access a network based on authentication. NAC solutions offer visibility into all endpoints that accessed a corporate network, which helps uncover previously unknown devices that could have gained network access.
The rise in endpoint devices has increased cyberattacks. NAC configurations can prevent an attack from spreading by monitoring the network with immediate device isolation capabilities upon unusual activity detection.
Research Highlights
- Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, and technical services, and others (the study does not break down the others category)
- Geographical regions: North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM)
- Companies by number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsize businesses (101 to 1,000 and 1,001 to 2,500), large businesses (2,501 to 5,000 and 5,001 to 10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more).
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Access Control Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- IT, OT, and IoMT Network Convergence
- NAC-as-a-Service
- Promoting NAC to SMBs
Insights for CISOs
Scope of Analysis
- Core NAC Features and Functions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Key Trends Leading Transformational Growth in NAC
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Company Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohrzr8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article