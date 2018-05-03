Global Network as a Service Market 2018-2022: Growing Acceptance of OPEX Model Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Network as a Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 42.13% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Network as a Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing acceptance of OPEX model. The OPEX model is gaining prominence in comparison to traditional networking implementation due to its highly flexible proposition, inherent operational efficiencies, and cost-effectiveness. This model minimizes the cost of maintenance and ownership of the entire networking infrastructure.
One trend in the market is penetration of cloud computing. The global penetration of cloud computing is at an all-time high. The adoption of cloud computing is increasing across the world because of its features, such as cost-effectiveness, agility, and superior functionality.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security and storage issues in NaaS deployment. Data security and data storage issues are major challenges faced during IT deployments, especially cloud and outsourced deployments.
Key vendors
- Cisco
- CloudGenix
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- VMware
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Penetration of cloud computing
- Emergence of network functions virtualization
- Growing acceptance of SD-WAN
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
