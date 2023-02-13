Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market to Reach $82.9 Billion by 2030
Feb 13, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market to Reach $82.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.6% over the period 2022-2030. Midmarket NAS Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$61 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enterprise NAS Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- ASUSTOR Inc.
- Avere Systems
- Buffalo, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Dell, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM Corp.
- Nasuni Corp.
- NetApp, Inc.
- NETGEAR®, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Panasas, Inc.
- QNAP Systems, Inc.
- Seagate Technology plc
- Synology, Inc.
- Western Digital Corp.
- Zadara Storage
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
The Creation of a Data Led Economy Ushers in an Exciting Period
for the Data Storage Industry
Recent Market Activity
The State of the NAS Market Amidst the Disruptive Technology
Forces Hitting the Data Storage Industry: A Review
Emerging New Software Defined Flavors of NAS to Help the NAS
Market Survive Disruption
Network Attached Storage (NAS): Market/ Technology Review
Technology Prelude
Market Overview
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ASUSTOR, Inc. (Taiwan)
Avere Systems (USA)
Buffalo, Inc. (Japan)
Dell, Inc. (USA)
Dell EMC (USA)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
Hitachi Vantara (USA)
International Business Machines Corp. (USA)
Nasuni Corp. (USA)
NetApp, Inc. (USA)
NETGEAR®, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corp. (USA)
Overland-Tandberg (USA)
Panasas, Inc. (USA)
QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)
Seagate Technology plc (Ireland)
Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)
Western Digital Corp. (USA)
Zadara Storage (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Data Overload: The Fundamental Force Driving Storage Technologies
Scale Out NAS Becomes Mainstream
Rise in Adoption of Scale-out NAS in the Media & Entertainment
Sector
Increase in Big Data Projects Encourages Educated Investments
in Next-Generation Scale-Out NAS Architecture
Big Data Projects On the Roll
Why Scale-out NAS Solutions Are a Perfect Fit for Big Data?
Enterprises Prepare for the IoT Era with Scale-Out NAS
Focus on Datacenter Storage Virtualization Drives Interest in
Virtual NAS
Increased Consumption of Digital Media & Rise of Personal Big
Data Drives Growth in the Consumer Market
Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to
Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market
The Need to Leverage the Benefits of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD
Spurs Investments in NAS by SMBs
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness
Robust Demand
Growing Investments in Disruptive Cloud Technologies to Benefit
Adoption of Cloud NAS File Storage as a Service
As a Major Customer Cluster, the Rise in the Number of SMBs to
Spur Growth in the Market
Unified Storage Rises in Popularity Spurring Demand for SAN-NAS
Hybrid Storage Solution
Key Market Challenges At Play
Increased Data Breaches Create the Need to Monitor File
Activity & Access on NAS Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Remote by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications & ITeS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecommunications & ITeS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Telecommunications &
ITeS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Midmarket NAS Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Midmarket NAS Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Midmarket NAS Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise NAS Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Enterprise NAS Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Enterprise NAS
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scale-up NAS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Scale-up NAS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 18-Year Perspective for Scale-up NAS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scale-out NAS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Scale-out NAS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 18-Year Perspective for Scale-out NAS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Enterprise NAS Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment -
On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare,
Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: USA 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS,
Healthcare, Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution -
Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Scale-up NAS and Scale-out
NAS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Enterprise NAS Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment -
On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare,
Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution -
Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Scale-up NAS and Scale-out
NAS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Enterprise NAS Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment -
On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare,
Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution -
Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Scale-up NAS and Scale-out
NAS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Enterprise NAS Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: China 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment -
On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare,
Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: China 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution -
Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Scale-up NAS and Scale-out
NAS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Enterprise NAS Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment -
On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI,
Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare,
Energy, Government, Manufacturing and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by End-Use - BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Telecommunications & ITeS, Healthcare, Energy, Government,
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution -
Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Scale-up NAS and Scale-out
NAS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Network Attached
Storage (NAS) Devices by Storage Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices by Product Type -
Midmarket NAS Solutions and Enterprise NAS Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Network Attached Storage
(NAS) Devices by Product Type - Midmarket NAS Solutions and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
