NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices Market to Reach $82.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.6% over the period 2022-2030. Midmarket NAS Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$61 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enterprise NAS Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- ASUSTOR Inc.

- Avere Systems

- Buffalo, Inc.

- Dell EMC

- Dell, Inc.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

- Hitachi Vantara

- IBM Corp.

- Nasuni Corp.

- NetApp, Inc.

- NETGEAR®, Inc.

- Oracle Corp.

- Panasas, Inc.

- QNAP Systems, Inc.

- Seagate Technology plc

- Synology, Inc.

- Western Digital Corp.

- Zadara Storage

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Creation of a Data Led Economy Ushers in an Exciting Period

for the Data Storage Industry

Recent Market Activity

The State of the NAS Market Amidst the Disruptive Technology

Forces Hitting the Data Storage Industry: A Review

Emerging New Software Defined Flavors of NAS to Help the NAS

Market Survive Disruption

Network Attached Storage (NAS): Market/ Technology Review

Technology Prelude

Market Overview

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ASUSTOR, Inc. (Taiwan)

Avere Systems (USA)

Buffalo, Inc. (Japan)

Dell, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Hitachi Vantara (USA)

International Business Machines Corp. (USA)

Nasuni Corp. (USA)

NetApp, Inc. (USA)

NETGEAR®, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

Overland-Tandberg (USA)

Panasas, Inc. (USA)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

Seagate Technology plc (Ireland)

Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Western Digital Corp. (USA)

Zadara Storage (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Overload: The Fundamental Force Driving Storage Technologies

Scale Out NAS Becomes Mainstream

Rise in Adoption of Scale-out NAS in the Media & Entertainment

Sector

Increase in Big Data Projects Encourages Educated Investments

in Next-Generation Scale-Out NAS Architecture

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Why Scale-out NAS Solutions Are a Perfect Fit for Big Data?

Enterprises Prepare for the IoT Era with Scale-Out NAS

Focus on Datacenter Storage Virtualization Drives Interest in

Virtual NAS

Increased Consumption of Digital Media & Rise of Personal Big

Data Drives Growth in the Consumer Market

Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to

Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market

The Need to Leverage the Benefits of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD

Spurs Investments in NAS by SMBs

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness

Robust Demand

Growing Investments in Disruptive Cloud Technologies to Benefit

Adoption of Cloud NAS File Storage as a Service

As a Major Customer Cluster, the Rise in the Number of SMBs to

Spur Growth in the Market

Unified Storage Rises in Popularity Spurring Demand for SAN-NAS

Hybrid Storage Solution

Key Market Challenges At Play

Increased Data Breaches Create the Need to Monitor File

Activity & Access on NAS Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

