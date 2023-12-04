Global Network Automation Market is Poised to Hit USD 34.43 Billion by 2030, Recording a Staggering 33.50% CAGR, Driven by Growing Popularity of Connected Devices, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Network Automation Market was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 34.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 33.50% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is expected to experience considerable growth due to the rising popularity of connected devices, the emergence of hybrid workplaces, and the implementation of 5G-powered services. Furthermore, a growing focus on utilizing network virtualization is also expected to drive market growth.

Network automation involves the utilization of automated processes and technologies to effectively oversee and regulate network operations and responsibilities. By employing network automation, businesses can optimize their network management procedures, minimize the need for manual involvement, and improve overall efficiency. This approach is applicable to different network types, such as local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and data center networks. It encompasses the implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) solutions and programmable network devices that can be centrally controlled and configured.

Trending Now: Juniper Networks and IBM Strengthen Partnership for Smart Automation in Radio Network Solutions

In February 2023, Juniper Networks, a pioneer in secure, AI-driven networks, announced its intention to broaden its partnership with IBM. This endeavor aimed to seamlessly integrate IBM's network automation capabilities with Juniper's RAN (Radio Access Network) optimization and O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) technology. The collaborative effort is geared towards creating a cohesive RAN management platform, leveraging intelligent automation to empower communications service providers (CSPs) in maximizing, refining, and expanding their investments in cutting-edge networks, ultimately enhancing the mobile user experience.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global network automation market are strategically collaborating to expand their market presence. For instance, Juniper Networks and ServiceNow teamed up in May 2023 to offer comprehensive automation solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses, enabling organizations to improve network deployment and operating efficiency while lowering costs.

Major participants in the global network automation market include:

  • BMC Software, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.
  • Open Text
  • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
  • NetBrain Technologies Inc.
  • VMware, Inc.
  • FUJITSU

The global Network Automation Market is segmented as:

By Component

  • Solution
  • Services

Innovative Network Automation Solutions Provided by Industry Players to Aid Market Growth

On the basis of component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of the global network automation market revenue in 2022 due to the growing adoption of software and applications. Furthermore, industry leaders are implementing innovative solutions to cater to the unique requirements of consumers. The increasing uptake of interconnected devices and the growing call for network capacity are propelling the growth of the segment.

For instance, in December 2022, Cisco made notable progress in its strategy for the Cisco Security Cloud, a comprehensive security platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and covers various areas. The implementation of Cisco's XDR solution and the incorporation of advanced functionalities to Duo MFA was intended to strengthen the company's capacity to safeguard the overall stability of its IT infrastructure.

By Network Type

  • Physical
  • Virtual
  • Hybrid

Increasing Adoption of Virtual Automation Services to Foster Market Development 

In terms of network type, the virtual segment led the global network automation market in 2022. This growth is primarily attributed to its range of advantages such as adaptability, backup and restoration features, scalability, load distribution, and cost-efficiency. Numerous cloud service providers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting virtual automation services. Prominent players such as NTT, eBay, PayPal, and AT&T have effectively integrated network virtualization, allowing them to establish a versatile software-driven ecosystem that connects servers, data centers, devices, and virtual machines.

Growing Integration of Connected Devices to Drive Network Automation Market Expansion

The network automation market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising use of connected devices. This trend can be attributed to the numerous advantages that connected devices provide, such as increased efficiency, streamlined operations, and enhanced productivity. By incorporating these devices into their network infrastructure, companies can automate various processes, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing mistakes.

Additionally, connected devices allow for real-time monitoring and data analysis, enabling proactive troubleshooting and decision-making. This growing integration of connected devices in the network automation sector indicates a transition towards a more interconnected and technologically advanced business environment, giving companies a competitive advantage in today's digital age.

Strong Presence of Industry Leaders in North America to Propel Market Progress

North America dominated the global network automation market in 2022 due to the rapid adoption of network automation solutions and services. A significant factor contributing to this regional growth is the strong presence of industry leaders such as Cisco Systems Inc. and IBM Corporation. Their substantial investments in the research and development of data centers and network infrastructure have been crucial in driving market expansion. Additionally, the rising need for machine learning, big data, and deep learning algorithms, which facilitate remote management of network equipment, is further propelling market growth.

