Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market to 2024 by Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, End-user, Competitive Landscape

The global network function virtualization (NFV) market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019.

NFV performs various networking functions, operates them from a hardware base and enables the user to run the software in virtual machines. In comparison to the traditionally used firewalling devices and routers, modern NVF solutions can be deployed on multiple hardware. It is often used along with various other services, such as domain name service (DNS), network address translation (NAT), firewalls and caching. NFV architecture consists of an element manager, virtualized infrastructure manager, orchestrator and operation support system.

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This has increased the requirement for advanced network management and NFV systems to handle the growing network traffic and data complexities. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtual appliances is also driving the market.

They are usually based on various networking operations, such as traffic forwarding, monitoring, security, caching, intrusion detection systems and domain name service. NFV offers optimized network scalability and agility to manage the entire network and improve its overall performance, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. It can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and private cloud computing services for enhanced flexibility.

Other factors, including the growing demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization, along with increasing investments in the 5G network technology, are expected to drive the market further.

Looking forward, the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global network function virtualization (NFV) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network function virtualization (NFV) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global network function virtualization (NFV) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Software

6.2 Orchestration and Automation

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-Based

7.2 On-Premises



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2 Large Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Virtual Appliance

9.2 Core Network



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Retail

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Government and Defense

10.6 Education

10.7 IT and Telecom



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 SWOT Analysis

Affirmed Networks Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)

Allot Ltd.

Amdocs

Ciena Corporation (Tellabs Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

