Global Network Telemetry Market: $704M Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - Emerging IoT, AI & SDN Technologies Present Robust Industry Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Telemetry Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, End User (Service Providers (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Managed Service Providers), Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network telemetry market size is expected to grow from 140 million in 2019 to USD 704 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.1% during the forecast period.



Major players in this market include Cisco Systems (Cisco), Juniper Networks (Juniper), Arista Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Pluribus Networks, Barefoot NetworksAn Intel Company, Solarflare CommunicationsA Xilinx Company, and VOLANSYS Technologies.



Increasing need for in-depth visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS), and growing network infrastructure to drive the market growth of network telemetry solutions



Primary factors expected to drive the growth of the network telemetry market are increasing need for in-depth visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS), and growing network infrastructure. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer vast market opportunities for network telemetry vendors in the next 5 years.



By service, training, support, and maintenance services segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



By service, the training, support, and maintenance services segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Training, support, and maintenance services keep the network running and operational with the utmost efficiency. Training services and support standards help make the most appropriate use of capabilities provided by solution providers. To increase operational efficiency at a lower cost, companies use support services. Support services help with software support, which can be offered from remote spots using web conferencing, phones, onsite help, and ticketing frameworks.



By end-user, the verticals segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



By end-user, the verticals segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organizations in the Healthcare and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) verticals majorly rely on secure network environments to transfer Protected Health Information (PHI). These networks must be stable to provide clinicians with the required access to mission-critical applications and regulate the use of the network for personal content. Network telemetry solutions offer uninterrupted connectivity to BFSI and healthcare stakeholders, thus improving their service delivery efficiency.



By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major economies in the APAC region include China, India, Australia, and Japan. These economies project a rapid adoption of network telemetry solutions to gain visibility into their networks. The proliferation of smartphones, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on networks, and broadband connectivity augmented by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as IoT, mobility, and cloud in the region, are factors expected to drive the growth of the network telemetry market.

Countries that constitute a major portion of the network telemetry market in APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. Many organizations across countries, such as Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Korea, recognize the benefits of the network telemetry solutions. Overall, the region is witnessing steady growth in terms of the adoption of the network telemetry solutions and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Research Coverage



Network telemetry market by component, organization size, end-user, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global network telemetry market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



It comprehensively segments the network telemetry market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across regions.

It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Network Telemetry Market

4.2 Market By Organization Size

4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By End User and Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Network Attacks and Security Breaches

5.2.1.2 Demand for Optimization of Network Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Need to Resolve Downtime Issues Quickly

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Network Telemetry Framework to Construct a Working System

5.2.3.2 Need to Handle Massive Network Performance Data

5.2.3.3 Emerging Technologies, Such as IoT, AI, and SDN

5.2.3.4 Optimizing Business Operations Through Network Telemetry Solution

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Widening Skills GAP

5.3 Network Telemetry Framework

5.4 Comparison With Conventional Network Monitoring Modes

5.5 Necessity of Network Telemetry Framework

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.6.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.6.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.6.3 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.6.4 the International Organization for Standardization Standard 27001

5.6.5 Health Level Seven International

5.6.6 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine

5.7 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.7.1 Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

5.7.2 Internet of Things

5.7.3 Artificial Intelligence



6 Network Telemetry Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

6.3.3 Consulting

6.3.4 Integration and Deployment

6.3.5 Training, Support, and Maintenance



7 Network Telemetry Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Large Enterprises: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments



8 Network Telemetry Market By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Service Providers

8.2.1 Service Providers: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Service Providers: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

8.2.3 Telecom Service Providers

8.2.4 Cloud Service Providers

8.2.5 Managed Service Providers

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Verticals

8.3.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Verticals: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments



9 Network Telemetry Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

9.2.2 North America: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.2.3 United States

9.2.4 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Europe: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.5 France

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Network Telemetry Market Drivers

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Australia and New Zealand

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

9.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.5.3 Middle East and North Africa

9.5.4 Sub-Saharan Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

9.6.2 Latin America: Core Network Telemetry Vendor Initiatives and Developments

9.6.3 Brazil

9.6.4 Mexico

9.6.5 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Vendor Ranking Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Arista Networks

11.3 Cisco

11.4 Juniper Networks

11.5 Mellanox Technologies

11.6 VOLANSYS

11.7 Pluribus Networks

11.8 Barefoot Networks

11.9 Solarflare Communications

11.10 Right-To-Win



