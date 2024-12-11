Global Networking and Security-As-A-Service Provider Standardizes on Silicom's Next-Gen Edge Devices

- Current Design Win expected to reach $3-$4M/yr at full run rate,

leading to additional significant Design Wins in the future -

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that a global networking and security-as-a-service leader has awarded Silicom a first Design Win and standardized on Silicom Edge devices for all of its Edge deployment scenarios. This makes Silicom the customer's sole Edge Networking hardware provider, paving the way for additional Design Wins that could add multiple millions to the Company's annual sales.

This Design Win represents the successful conclusion of a process which began a year ago, when the networking giant initiated discussions about one of Silicom's products. Over time, the discussions expanded to more products and use cases, leading to this significant Design Win with the potential for additional Design Wins in the future.

This first Design Win encompasses several products, including several of Silicom's newest Edge Networking solutions pre-integrated with Silicom's Network Interface Cards. The fact that Silicom can address all of the Edge Networking needs of this vast customer confirms the value of our broad portfolio and the strength of our offerings. Initial deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2025, with revenues related to this first win ramping to $3-$4 million per year in 2026 and beyond.

"The relationship we have built with this networking leader, with initial discussions leading step by step to their standardization on our products and the potential for future collaborations, confirms that our renewed sales strategy is working," commented Liron Eizenman, Silicom's CEO. "It shows the value of the range of our products, the innovation of our concepts, and the rock-solid reliability of our delivery.

"Relationships such as these, based on deep trust and slow-but-steady growth, are the platform of our Strategic Plan. They are helping us build a strong base of recurring revenues and a fertile opportunity pipeline that will serve as a platform for continuous growth in our revenues and profits, creating significant value for our shareholders."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

