Global Neural Network Market Worth $38,719 Million by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Neural network is a form of artificial intelligence, which involves a series of algorithms used to understand the relationship between datasets and to obtain desired output. This network implements a process, which is designed to incorporate the functionalities of human brain through a variety of deep learning technologies and to solve complex pattern recognition or signal processing problems. Applications of neural network include weather prediction, handwriting recognition, oil-exploration data analysis, facial recognition, and speech-to-text transcription, and others.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2326

The growth of the neural network market is driven by growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and increase in market prediction solutions. Furthermore, increased applications areas for deep neural networks are expected to create lucrative opportunities for neural network market growth. However, dearth of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The software segment dominated in 2016, with around 66% revenue share of the global market. This is attributed to the improved IT infrastructure and increased cloud-related expenditures to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the global market with around 19% share in 2016, followed by IT & telecom segment. Furthermore, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.2%, owing to widespread adoption of analytical tools, enhanced deep learning market, and increased aerospace & defense expenditure.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 36% share in the neural network market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2326

The report features the competitive scenario of the neural network market and provides the comprehensive analyses of the significant growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the neural network market include Neural Technologies Limited, SwiftKey, Starmind International AG, Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, Inc., GMDH LLC., NeuroDimension, Inc., NeuralWare, Alyuda Research, LLC., and OLSOFT LLC.

Key Findings of the Neural Network Market:

The BFSI segment dominated the global neural network market in 2016, and the aerospace & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The software segment is estimated to provide significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the global market.

The neural network market in North America is expected to be dominant, in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth rate, during the forecast period.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Active Network Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research