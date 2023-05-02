Global Neural Processor Market is Estimated to Reach $849.8 Million by 2031: Players Include Bitbrain Technologies, Halo Neuroscience, General Vision and BrainChip

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neural Processor Market By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the neural processor market was valued at $162.07 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $849.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HRL Laboratories, LLC

Applied Brain Research

Aspinity, Inc.

Bitbrain Technologies

Halo Neuroscience

General Vision, Inc.

BrainChip, Inc.

BrainCo, Inc.

A neural processor is a well-partitioned circuit that comprises all the control and arithmetic logic components necessary to execute machine learning algorithms.

Neural Processing Units (NPUs) are designed to accelerate the performance of common machine learning tasks such as image classification, machine translation, object detection, and various other predictive models. NPUs may be part of a large SoC, a plurality of NPUs may be instantiated on a single chip, or they may be part of a dedicated neural-network accelerator.



For the purpose of analysis, the neural processor market scope covers segmentation based on application, end user, and region. The report provides information on various applications including fraud detection, hardware diagnostics, financial forecasting, image optimization, and other applications.

Furthermore, the major end users covered in the study include BFSI, healthcare, retail, defense agencies, media, logistics, and others. In addition, it analyzes the current market trends across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report highlights numerous factors that influence the growth of the global neural processor market. This report further outlines the current trends and key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

The report features the Strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key market players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the neural processor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing neural processor market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the neural processor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global neural processor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Fraud Detection

Hardware Diagnostics

Financial Forecasting

Image Optimization

Other Applications

By End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Defense Agencies

Media

Logistics



