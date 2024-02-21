Global Neural Processor Market to Reach $0.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI Adoption and Machine Learning Acceptance

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neural Processor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neural processor market is set to witness significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. A recent study reveals the market to potentially reach a valuation of $0.7 billion by the end of the decade, emphasizing opportunities spanning across various sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and defense.

Major factors propelling this advancement include the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to minimize operating expenses and improve customer services, alongside a growing acceptance of machine learning techniques driving industry transformation. The integration of neural processors in diverse applications from fraud detection to financial forecasting and image optimization is further expected to bolster market growth.

The comprehensive analysis segmented the neural processor market by application and end-use industry. Notably, fraud detection is anticipated to remain the prevailing segment due to its critical role in securing digital transactions across numerous sectors.

In geographical terms, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is forecasted to experience the most significant growth. This anticipated surge is attributed to the wide-ranging application of neural processors across industries like agriculture, aviation, and entertainment. The region is also experiencing a notable rise in deep learning popularity, triggering a surge of investment into machine learning and AI infrastructure development.

Neural Processor Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis indicates a robust competitive environment, with companies focusing on expanding manufacturing facilities, escalating research and development investments, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. These strategic endeavors are aimed at catering to growing demand, enhancing competitive effectiveness, pioneering new technologies, curbing production costs, and widening customer bases.

Emerging Trends and Predicted Market Developments

Emerging market trends and customer demands underline the dynamic nature of the neural processor industry. As the technological landscape evolves, so too does the necessity for advanced computing capabilities. The study dedicates a section to recent industry developments, outlining the significant endeavors by key industry players who are shaping the future of neural processors.

Moreover, the report presents a strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and a portrayal of the competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Neural Processor Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Neural Processor Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Neural Processor Market by Application

3.3.1: Fraud Detection

3.3.2: Hardware Diagnostics

3.3.3: Financial Forecasting

3.3.4: Image Optimization

3.3.5: Other Applications

3.4: Global Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: BFSI

3.4.2: Healthcare

3.4.3: Retail

3.4.4: Defense Agencies

3.4.5: Media

3.4.6: Logistics

3.4.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Neural Processor Market by Region

4.2: North American Neural Processor Market

4.2.2: North American Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry: BFSI , Healthcare , Retail , Defense Agencies , Media , Logistics , and Others

4.3: European Neural Processor Market

4.3.1: European Neural Processor Market by Application: Fraud Detection , Hardware Diagnostics , Financial Forecasting, Image Optimization , and Other Applications

4.3.2: European Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry: BFSI , Healthcare , Retail , Defense Agencies , Media , Logistics , and Others

4.4: APAC Neural Processor Market

4.4.1: APAC Neural Processor Market by Application: Fraud Detection , Hardware Diagnostics , Financial Forecasting, Image Optimization , and Other Applications

4.4.2: APAC Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry: BFSI , Healthcare , Retail , Defense Agencies , Media , Logistics , and Others

4.5: ROW Neural Processor Market

4.5.1: ROW Neural Processor Market by Application: Fraud Detection , Hardware Diagnostics , Financial Forecasting, Image Optimization , and Other Applications

4.5.2: ROW Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry: BFSI , Healthcare , Retail , Defense Agencies , Media , Logistics , and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Neural Processor Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Neural Processor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Neural Processor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Neural Processor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Neural Processor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Neural Processor Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Samsung Electronics

7.2: HRL Laboratories

7.3: Applied Brain Research

7.4: Aspinity

7.5: Bitbrain Technologies

7.6: Halo Neuroscience

7.7: General Vision

7.8: BrainChip

7.9: BrainCo

7.10: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yxnh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets