Global Neurodiagnostics Industry Outlook, 2019-2024: Opportunities Presented by Increasing Application in Clinical Trials, and Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurodiagnostics Market by Product (Diagnostic & Imaging Systems (MRI, Ultrasound), Clinical Testing (PCR, NGS), Reagents & Consumables), Disease Pathology (Epilepsy, Stroke), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurodiagnostics market is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The demand for neurodiagnostic products is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders & diseases. The neurodiagnostics market is segmented on product, condition, end-user, and region.

The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market by end-user in 2018.



Based on end-user, the neurodiagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers, neurology centers, ambulatory care centers (ACCs), and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2018, hospitals & surgical centers accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market due to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment, such as neurodiagnostic devices.



The neurodegenerative diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market by condition in 2018.



The neurodiagnostics market, by condition, is segmented into neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, stroke, headache disorders, sleep disorders, and other conditions. In 2019, the neurodegenerative diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market due to the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and Huntington's disease, and the growing number of neurological examinations for the diagnosis of these conditions.



North America accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market in 2018.



North America accounted for the largest share of the neurodiagnostics market in 2018, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative neurodiagnostic devices among medical professionals, full availability of advanced neurodiagnostic tools, and the large number of neurodiagnostic devices manufacturing companies that have an established base or are headquartered in the US.

