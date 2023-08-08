Global Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Markets, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2028F - Advancements in Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatments Spur Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product Analysis, By Site Analysis, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global neuroendocrine tumor treatment market is anticipated to experience growth to 2028

This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors across the globe. The incidence of neuroendocrine tumors has increased notably in the past three to four decades, according to an article published in the Journal of Cancers in April 2022, titled "Advances in the Diagnosis and Therapeutic Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Neoplasms (GEP-NENs)".

Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) disease, multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1), multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2), and Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome (VHL) can be owed to the increased prevalence of neuroendocrine tumor (NET). In the United States, more than 12,000 people are diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor per year, and around 175,000 people are living with it, according to the most recent American Society of Clinical Oncology Neuroendocrine Tumor Statistics, which was updated in February 2022.



Carcinoid tumor, which typically manifests in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) or the lungs, affects between 3,000 and 30,000 persons in the United States, according to data updated in November 2021 by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences - Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. The high frequency of neuroendocrine cancer patients worldwide is anticipated to contribute to the market's growth.



The treatment techniques for neuroendocrine tumors such as targeted therapy, radionuclide treatment, somatostatin analogs, immunotherapy, CAR-T-Cell therapy, INF, trans arterial treatment, vaccines, bispecific antibodies, and cytotoxic chemotherapy of highly differentiated and low differentiated G1 and G2 GEP neuroendocrine tumor treatments (NETs) have also observed innovations in the past few years.

This advancement in treatment techniques has led to a robust improvement in the growth of the neuroendocrine tumor treatment market.



Increased Government Initiatives



The governments of many developed nations like the United States are raising funds for research in cancer to assist in its diagnosis as well as treatment. The government is also funding numerous clinical trials to encourage companies to develop successful and effective cancer treatments. For instance, with federal government funding in cancer research, which is essential to assuring a future free of cancer, the American Institute for Cancer Research has financed almost USD110 million in research as of April 2021.

Additionally, under the 2021 Rare Cancers, Rare Illnesses and Unmet Need (RCRDUN) grant opportunity, The Department of Health of the Commonwealth of Australia January 2022 announced the availability of a grant for the study of rare cancers and rare diseases for USD 63.4 million.

Moreover, for the project `Implementing a Nurse-Enabled, Shared-Care Model to Address Unmet Needs of People with Neuroendocrine Tumor: the AUS-NET Trial,` Flinders University specifically obtained USD 2,374,220.10 in funding. Also, USD 1.5 million was invested by The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) for the development of Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), an advanced radiation therapy.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global neuroendocrine Tumor treatment market.

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Eli Lilly & Co

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Amgen Inc

Exelixis Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc

Hutchison MediPharma Ltd

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Developments and Approval of Novel Drugs

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Treatment Techniques

Increased Government and Company's' Initiatives

Market Trends & Developments

Upcoming Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

Ongoing Clinical Trials and R&D Programs

Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing Techniques

Challenges

High Cost of the Treatment

Associated Side Effects of the Treatment

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Site Analysis

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:



Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatments Market, By Product Analysis:

Somatostatin Analogs (SSA)

Targeted Therapy

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatments Market, By Site Analysis:

Lungs

Pancreas

Colon

Small Intestine

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatments Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatments Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

