Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Report 2019
Nov 07, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of NETs in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a complex group of tumors that develop predominantly in the digestive or respiratory tracts, but can occur in many areas of the body. These tumors arise from cells called neuroendocrine cells. Like all cancers, NETs develop when the specialized cells undergo changes causing them to divide uncontrollably and grow into an abnormal tissue mass (tumor).
The Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) market report gives the thorough understanding of the Neuroendocrine Tumors by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Neuroendocrine Tumors in the US, Europe and Japan.
Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology
The total number of prevalent cases of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in 7 MM was found to be 453,191, in the year 2017.
The Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent population, total incident population, total diagnosed prevalent cases of Neuroendocrine Tumors, symptom based classification, diagnosed prevalent cased based on malignancy, site-specific prevalent cases, grade-specific prevalent cases and stage-specific prevalent cases) scenario of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.
Neuroendocrine Tumors Drug Chapters
This segment of the Neuroendocrine Tumors report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
The NETs market forecast provided in the report solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the off-label products (chemotherapy and cytotoxic agents) and targeted therapies that are being used for the treatment of NETs. The somatostatin analogs (SSAs) such octreotide and lanreotide remain the keystone of treatment for most well-differentiated, somatostatin-receptor-expressing metastatic NETs.
mTOR inhibitor activity, Angiogenesis inhibitors and Radiolabeled somatostatin analog therapy form the mainstays of NET Therapy. Detailed chapters for upcoming therapies like Azedra (Progenics Pharmaceuticals), Sulfatinib (Hutchison MediPharma), Axitinib (Pfizer), RRx-001 (EpicentRx), Entrectinib (Ignyta), and Carfilzomib (Amgen) have been covered in the report.
Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook
The market of Neuroendocrine Tumors in 7MM was found to be USD 3.57 Billion in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2028). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Neuroendocrine tumors, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan
Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market (%) Distribution of Neuroendocrine Tumors in 2017
2.2. Market (%) Distribution of Neuroendocrine Tumors in 2028
3. Disease Background and Overview: Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Classification of Neuroendocrine Tumors
3.3. Causes
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Symptoms
3.6. Pathophysiology
3.7. Diagnosis
3.7.1. Grading of NETs
3.7.2. Staging of NETs
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of NETs
4.3. Total Incident Patient Population of NETs
5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of NETs
5.1. United States
5.1.1. Total Prevalent Cases of NETs in the United States
5.1.2. Total Incident Cases of NETs in the United States
5.1.3. Diagnosed prevalent cases of NETs in the United States
5.1.4. Symptom based classification of NETs
5.1.5. Diagnosed prevalent cases based on Malignancy
5.1.6. Site-specific prevalent cases of NETs
5.1.7. Grade-wise prevalent cases of NETs
5.1.8. Stage-wise prevalent cases of NETs
5.2. EU5 Countries
6. Treatment Algorithm
7. Unmet needs
8. Marketed Products
8.1. Afinitor (Everolimus): Novartis
8.1.1. Product Description
8.1.2. Mechanism of Action
8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones
8.1.4. Other development activities
8.1.5. Safety and Efficacy
8.1.6. Advantages and Disadvantages
8.1.7. Product Profile
8.2. Sutent (Sunitinib Malate): Pfizer
9. Emerging Drugs
9.1. Key Cross Competition
9.2. 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen
9.2.1. Product Description
9.2.2. Product Profile
9.2.3. Product Development Activities
9.2.4. Clinical development
9.2.5. Safety and Efficacy
9.3. AMG 479: Amgen
9.4. Anlotinib: Advenchen Laboratories
10. Neuroendocrine Tumors: 7 Major Market Analysis
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Size of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) in 7MM
11. Market Outlook by Country
12. The United States: Market Outlook
12.1. United States Market Size
12.1.1. Total Market size of NETs
12.1.2. Market Size by Therapies
13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
14. Market Drivers
15. Market Barriers
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 177Lu-edotreotide PRRT: ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen
- AMG 479: Amgen
- Anlotinib: Advenchen Laboratories
- Carfilzomib: Amgen
- ATG-008: Antengene
- Ipilimumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Ribociclib: Novartis
- Pembrolizumab: Merck
- RRx-001: EpicentRx
- Axitinib: Pfizer
- Cabozantinib: Exelixis
- CAM2029: Camurus
- Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab: Genentech
- Lenvatinib: Eisai
- Pasireotide LAR: Novartis
- Spartalizumab: Novartis
- Tirapazamine: Teclison
- PEN221: Tarveda Therapeutics
- Sulfatinib: Hutchison China MediTech
- Ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics
- Ramucirumab: Eli Lilly
- ALT 803: Altor Biosciences
- Talimogene laherparepvec: Amgen
- Netazepide: Trio Medicines
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv8cax
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article