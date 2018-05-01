Global Neuroendoscopy Market 2018-2022 by Product (Rigid, Flexible Endoscope), Usability (Reuse and Disposable), and Application (Transnasal, Intraventricular, and Transcranial)

The global neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to reach USD 218.9 million by 2022 from USD 170.5 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors such as favorable government initiatives, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and benefits of neuroendoscopic surgeries over conventional brain surgeries are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the high cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

The neuroendoscopy devices market, by product, is segmented into rigid neuroendoscopes and flexible neuroendoscopes. In 2017, the rigid neuroendoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global neuroendoscopy devices market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This large share and high growth can be attributed to the benefits of rigid neuroendoscopes such as superior optics, reusability due to autoclaving, and high device strength.

Based on application, the neuroendoscopy devices market is segmented into intraventricular neuroendoscopy, transcranial neuroendoscopy, and transnasal neuroendoscopy. The transcranial neuroendoscopy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is owing to factors such as their wide application in the diagnosis and treatment of larger tumors with significant suprasellar extension and growing incidence of brain tumors.

Based on usability, the neuroendoscopy devices market is segmented into reusable and disposable neuroendoscopes. The reusable neuroendoscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness of reusable devices as they can be used in multiple procedures after procurement.

Among the four regional segments covered in the neuroendoscopy devices market - North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Geographically, the neuroendoscopy devices market in the Asian region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is largely driven by the increased spending on healthcare, presence of a huge population base, growing geriatric population, increasing medical tourism, and increasing prevalence of diseases in the region.

While the neuroendoscopy devices market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the high cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment. KARL STORZ (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Ackermann Instrumente (Germany), Adeor Medical (Germany), Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments (China), Machida Endoscope (Japan), Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument (China), Schindler Endoskopie (Germany), Clarus Medical (US), LocaMed (UK), and Visionsense Corporation (US) are the key players operating in this market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Overview

4.2 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Product (2017 vs 2022)

4.3 Europe: Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Application (2017)

4.4 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Usability (2017-2022)

4.5 Geographic Snapshot: Neuroendoscopy Devices Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

5.2.1.3 Benefits of Neuroendoscopic Surgery Over Conventional Brain Surgery

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures & Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Neurologists and Endoscopists

6 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rigid Neuroendoscopes

6.2.1 Rigid Videoscopes

6.2.2 Rigid Fiberscopes

6.3 Flexible Neuroendoscopes

7 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

7.3 Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

7.4 Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

8 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Usability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reusable Neuroendoscopes

8.3 Disposable Neuroendoscopes

9 Neuroendoscopy Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.3.2 Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.3 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

11.4 Adeor Medical AG

11.5 Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd.

11.6 Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.

11.7 Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

11.8 Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH

11.9 Clarus Medical

11.10 Locamed Ltd

11.11 Visionsense Corporation

