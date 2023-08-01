Global Neuroimaging Technology Market 2023: Neuroimaging-as-a-Service for Neuromarketing and Sleep Deprivation Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroimaging Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neuroimaging industry is dynamic, constantly looking for novel approaches to identify and cure complex neurological disorders. Emerging MRI and CT technologies have helped address the challenges in neuroimaging, such as limited spatiotemporal resolution, cost and accessibility, and patient safety.

This study examines emerging technologies, such as magnetic resonance fingerprinting (MRF), magnetic particle imaging (MPI), positron emission tomography-MR imaging (PET-MRI), silent ZTE (Zero Echo Time) MRI, photon-counting computerized tomography (PCCT), PET-CT, bedside CT, dual-energy CT, and AI-based MRI and CT technologies.

Additionally, the study explores the potential benefits and outcomes of partnerships between top-tier neuroimaging companies and predictive AI startups, highlighting stakeholders in the competitive industry.

The study predicts the evolution of MRI and CT across diagnostic imaging and treatment planning in the next five years; and it explores the potential impact of these emerging technologies on personalized medicine and precision neurology. These advancements can potentially transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders.

Finally, this study suggests the growth opportunities in early-stage MRI and CT with the expanding applications of Neuroimaging-as-a-Service (NaaS) in neuromarketing and sleep deprivation management.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Neuroimaging Challenges
  • Segmentation
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Emerging MRI Technologies: Industry Assessment

  • Emerging MRI Modalities and Mechanisms
  • Key MRI Companies and Their Technology Descriptions

4. Emerging CT Technologies: Industry Assessment

  • Emerging CT Modalities and Mechanisms
  • Key CT Companies and Their Technology Descriptions

5. Role of Digital (AI/ML) in Neuroimaging

  • AI Helps in Detection, Diagnosis, Prediction, and Workflow Management
  • A Snapshot of AI-based Technologies Impacting the Neuroimaging Industry
  • AI Enables Personalized Diagnosis and Prediction in MRI Imaging
  • AI Enables More Accurate and Faster Diagnosis in CT Imaging

6. Innovation Ecosystem

  • Collaborations to Develop AI-based Platforms for Improved Technology Capabilities
  • Significant Funding in the Neuroimaging Field Drives Innovation and Growth
  • Patent Database Analysis for MRI in Neuroimaging
  • Patent Database Analysis for CT in Neuroimaging

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Advancing Image Quality
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Patient-Centric CT Innovation
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Neuroimaging-as-a-Service for Neuromarketing and Sleep Deprivation Management

8. Appendix

9. Next Steps

