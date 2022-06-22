Global Neurology Devices Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neurology Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurology devices market is expected to grow from $13.94 billion in 2021 to $15.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The market is expected to grow to $25.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.



Major companies in the neurology devices market include Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., B. Braun Group, Nevro, LivaNova, PLC, and Natus Medical.



The neurology devices market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce neurology devices to diagnose and treat neurological diseases.



The main types of neurology devices are cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment, interventional neurology devices and equipment, neurosurgery devices and equipment, and neurostimulation devices. The neurostimulation device is a device that generates the electrical impulses placed under the skin of specific parts of the patient's body. The type of expenditures is public and private. The products included are instruments/equipment and disposables. The various end-users involved are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.



North America was the largest region in the global neurology devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global neurology devices market. Africa. was the smallest region in the global neurology devices market.



The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the growth of the neurology devices market during the historic period. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the share of the population over the age of 65 in the global population increased to 9% in 2019.

The global population aged 65 years or over was 703 million in 2019. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. These factors increased the demand for neurology devices and drove the market during the historic period.



Regulatory changes are likely to lead to increased costs relating to new product development and service offerings to clients. These regulations include changes to equipment approval procedures and others. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration is requesting more clinical data to support claims, therefore increasing the time to process 510(k)s by over 55% over the last decade. The potential loss of revenue due to delays in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts a strain on investments relating to new product development, thereby affecting the growth of the market.



Neurology devices manufacturers are investing in the research and development of implantable wireless brain devices to treat neurological and psychiatric diseases. The neuromodulation devices are tiny devices with a wireless neuromodulator, implanted inside the cranium (skull) to communicate with the brain and stimulate nerves in the body.

They are equipped with antennas, application-specific integrated circuits, ceramic lid, and feedthrough. These devices are used for relieving depression, traumatic brain injury, stress, and bipolar disorders by manipulating brain signals accordingly.

