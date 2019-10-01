Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Forecast Report 2019-2026
The neuromodulation devices global market is expected to reach $9,917.0 million by 2026 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing incidence of chronic pain, increasing Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disorders, low approval rate of CNS drugs, favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, the emergence of neuromodulation as add-on therapy, technological innovations, rise in the number of clinical studies performed and expansion in emerging markets. The neuromodulation devices market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography.
North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high technological advancements, increased growing awareness about medical care, treatment style, increase in the aging population, strong product pipeline, new indications, investments and funds, increases in neurological diseases, sophisticated infrastructure related to healthcare and high expenditure present among the population of North America are boosting the market of neuromodulation devices.
The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising incidences of neurological disorders, government initiatives to increasing awareness by education campaigns, large pool of patients, increasing geriatric population, advancements in surgeries and technologies, increased healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of implantable devices, high acceptance of technological advancements, the easy availability of advanced healthcare technology, skilled personnel and low-cost for the surgery are driving the market.
The neuromodulation devices global market is a highly consolidated market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced technologies to maintain their market shares.
Some of the major players in Neuromodulation devices market include
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ates Medica Device srl
- Atrotech Oy
- Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.
- Axilum Robotics
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
- Axon Therapies, Inc.
- Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.
- Bioness Inc.
- Biocontrol Medical Ltd.
- Bioinduction Ltd.
- Bluewind Medical
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Brainbox Ltd.
- Brainsway
- Cala Health
- Cortec GmbH
- Cvrx, Inc.
- Cymedica Orthopedics
- Desyncra
- Djo Global (Colfax)
- Dw Healthcare (Cefaly Technology)
- Dynamd
- EB Neuro S.P.A.
- Electrocore, Inc.
- Eneura Inc.
- Gimer Medical
- GTX Medical
- Helius Medical Technologies
- Heuro Canada
- Innoncon Medical
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
- Laborie Medical System Inc.
- Livanova plc
- Magstim Tms
- Magventure A/S
- Mainstay Medical
- Medtronic plc
- Metacure, Ltd.
- Micro Transponder Inc.
- Nevro Corporation
- Neurocare Group GmbH
- Neuroelectrics
- Neurolief Ltd.
- Neuronano AB
- Neuronetics
- Neuropace Inc.
- Neurometrix, Inc.
- Neuromod Devices Ltd.
- Neuros Medical, Inc.
- Neuroem Therapeutics
- IST, LLC (Neurofus)
- Neurosigma Inc.
- Neurovalens Ltd. (Modius Health)
- Nexstim, plc
- Nuraleve Inc.
- Nuvectra
- Nyxoah SA
- Od Stock Medical
- Orchestra Biomed
- Pathmaker Neurosystems Inc.
- Precisis AG
- Remed Co., Ltd
- Reshape Lifesciences, Inc.
- Respicardia, Inc.
- Saluda Medical
- Sceneray Corporation Ltd.
- Set Point Medical
- Sooma Oy
- Spr Therapeutics
- Stimwave LLC
- Synapse Biomedical Inc.
- Syneika
- Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.
- Tivic Health
- Tvns Technologies GmbH
- Ybrain, Inc.
- Zynex Medical, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4anray
