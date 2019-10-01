Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Forecast Report 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromodulation Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neuromodulation devices global market is expected to reach $9,917.0 million by 2026 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing incidence of chronic pain, increasing Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disorders, low approval rate of CNS drugs, favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, the emergence of neuromodulation as add-on therapy, technological innovations, rise in the number of clinical studies performed and expansion in emerging markets. The neuromodulation devices market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography.

North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high technological advancements, increased growing awareness about medical care, treatment style, increase in the aging population, strong product pipeline, new indications, investments and funds, increases in neurological diseases, sophisticated infrastructure related to healthcare and high expenditure present among the population of North America are boosting the market of neuromodulation devices.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising incidences of neurological disorders, government initiatives to increasing awareness by education campaigns, large pool of patients, increasing geriatric population, advancements in surgeries and technologies, increased healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of implantable devices, high acceptance of technological advancements, the easy availability of advanced healthcare technology, skilled personnel and low-cost for the surgery are driving the market.

The neuromodulation devices global market is a highly consolidated market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced technologies to maintain their market shares.

Some of the major players in Neuromodulation devices market include

Medtronic Plc ( Ireland )

) Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

LivaNova Plc (U.K.)

Nevro Corporation (U.S.)

Inspire Medical System,

Inc. (U.S.)

Nuvectra (U.S.)

Neuropace Inc. (U.S.)

Bioness Inc. (U.S.)

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Laborie Medical ( Canada )

) Neuronetics, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope Of The Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Pain

3.3.1.2 Increasing Parkinson's And Alzheimer's Disorder's

3.3.1.3 Low Approval Rate Of CNS Drugs Is Driving Neuromodulation Market

3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario In Major Markets

3.3.1.5 The Emergence Of Neuromodulation As Add On Therapy

3.3.1.6 Technological Innovations In Neuromodulation

3.3.1.7 Expansion In Emerging Markets

3.3.1.8 The Rise In The Number Of Clinical Studies Performed

3.3.2 Restraints And Threats

3.3.2.1 Side Effects And Risks Associated With The Use

3.3.2.2 Lack Of Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Availability Of Alternative Treatments

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization For Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 ISO 10993 Biological Evaluation Of Medical Devices

3.5 Clinical Trials Data

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Rechargeable Systems

3.6.2 Optogenetic Technology

3.6.3 Focused Ultrasound (Fus)

3.6.4 Miniaturization

3.6.5 Portable Neuromodulation Systems (Pons)

3.6.6 Wearable Pain Management Technology

3.6.7 Trans-Spinal Direct Current Stimulation (Tsdcs)

3.6.8 Nano-Neuromodulation

3.6.9 Bioactive Coatings

3.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat Of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Reimbursement Scenario

3.9.1 Reimbursement Table

3.10 Regulatory Approved Neuromodulation Devices

3.10.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators (Scs)

3.10.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (Tens)

3.10.3 Deep Brain Stimulation (Dbs)

3.10.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns)

3.10.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (Vns)

3.10.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)

3.11 Funding Scenario

3.12 Market Share Analysis By Major Players

3.12.1 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.3 Deep Brain Stimulators Global Market Share Analysis

3.13 Neuromodulation Devices Number Of Units By Region

3.13.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (Scs) Number Of Units By Region

3.13.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (Dbs) Number Of Units By Region

3.13.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns) Number Of Units By Region

3.13.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (Vns) Number Of Units By Region

3.13.5 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Number Of Units By Region

3.13.6 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (Nmes) Number Of Units By Region

3.14 Market Penetration

3.15 Neuromodulation Devices Company Comparison Table By Revenue, Technology, Products And Application



4 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Internal Neuromodulation Devices

4.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (Scs)

4.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (Dbs)

4.2.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (Sns)

4.2.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (Vns)

4.2.5 Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices

4.3 External Neuromodulation Devices

4.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens)

4.3.2 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (Nmes)

4.3.3 Other External Neuromodulation Devices



5 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pain Management

5.2.1 Chronic Pain

5.2.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (Fbss)

5.2.3 Other Pain Management

5.3 Central Nervous System (Cns)

5.3.1 Parkinson's Disease

5.3.2 Essential Tremors

5.3.3 Dystonia

5.3.4 Epilepsy

5.3.5 Depression

5.3.6 Other Cns

5.4 Gastroenterology And Urology

5.4.1 Gastroparesis

5.4.2 Urinary Incontinence

5.4.3 Faecal Incontinence

5.5 Other Applications



6 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgery Centers (Asc)

6.3 Clinics And Physiotherapy Centers

6.4 Academics And Research



7 Regional Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product Approval

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Agreements And Partnerships

8.5 Others



9 Major Companies



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Ates Medica Device srl

Atrotech Oy

Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.

Axilum Robotics

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axon Therapies, Inc.

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.

Bioness Inc.

Biocontrol Medical Ltd.

Bioinduction Ltd.

Bluewind Medical

Boston Scientific Corp.

Brainbox Ltd.

Brainsway

Cala Health

Cortec GmbH

Cvrx, Inc.

Cymedica Orthopedics

Desyncra

Djo Global (Colfax)

Dw Healthcare (Cefaly Technology)

Dynamd

EB Neuro S.P.A.

Electrocore, Inc.

Eneura Inc.

Gimer Medical

GTX Medical

Helius Medical Technologies

Heuro Canada

Innoncon Medical

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Laborie Medical System Inc.

Livanova plc

Magstim Tms

Magventure A/S

Mainstay Medical

Medtronic plc

Metacure, Ltd.

Micro Transponder Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Neurocare Group GmbH

Neuroelectrics

Neurolief Ltd.

Neuronano AB

Neuronetics

Neuropace Inc.

Neurometrix, Inc.

Neuromod Devices Ltd.

Neuros Medical, Inc.

Neuroem Therapeutics

IST, LLC (Neurofus)

Neurosigma Inc.

Neurovalens Ltd. (Modius Health)

Nexstim, plc

Nuraleve Inc.

Nuvectra

Nyxoah SA

Od Stock Medical

Orchestra Biomed

Pathmaker Neurosystems Inc.

Precisis AG

Remed Co., Ltd

Reshape Lifesciences, Inc.

Respicardia, Inc.

Saluda Medical

Sceneray Corporation Ltd.

Set Point Medical

Sooma Oy

Spr Therapeutics

Stimwave LLC

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Syneika

Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd.

Tivic Health

Tvns Technologies GmbH

Ybrain, Inc.

Zynex Medical, Inc.

