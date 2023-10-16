Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2023-2027: Opportunities in Expanding Clinical Indications, Digitalization, Non-invasive/Minimally Invasive Solutions, & Neuromodulation Personalization

16 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neuromodulation Devices Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the neuromodulation market, including the market landscape of major neuromodulation technologies and regions, and the market share of key participants.
It also examines new applications, technologies, and trends in the industry. The study provides market estimates and forecasts from 2021 to 2027 and highlights new opportunities in neuromodulation devices, innovations, and unaddressed markets.
The neuromodulation devices market is highly competitive as new innovative technologies are constantly introduced and many new start-ups are entering through new application areas and disease indications. Furthermore, advances in sensing, neuroimaging, artificial intelligence, virtual care, and telemedicine are positively impacting market growth.
Major applications for neuromodulation technologies include deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, and cochlear implants, which are covered in this study, as are various neuromodulation techniques and devices are used for different disease areas - movement disorders, neurological diseases, and chronic pain, among others.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Expanding Clinical Indications
- Digitalization
- Non-invasive/Minimally Invasive Solutions
- Neuromodulation Personalization
- Emerging Markets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Neuromodulation Devices Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Device Challenges
- New Product Approvals
- Investment Scenario
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Application Trends
- Applications
- Key Indications and Prevalence
- End User
4. Technology Trends
- Digital Health Integration in Neuromodulation
- Personalization
- New Technologies
- Non-invasive Technologies
- Future Trends
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MENASA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America and the Caribbean
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product
