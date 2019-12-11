Global Neuromodulation in Epilepsy Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3410.12 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 10.71% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Continuous Growth in Technology and Application Frontiers

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary advantage of neuromodulation is that it does not involve lesioning brain tissue and the physician can titrate electric therapy akin to managing medication dosage which has lead to development of this neuromodulation in epilepsy market. A new neurostimulator has been developed by engineers at the University of California that delivers exceptionally advantageous results for patients suffering from epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. The device named "WAND" works just like a pacemaker for brain that monitors the brain's electrical activity and delivers electrical stimulation.

These devices proves to be an effective solution in preventing debilitating tremors in patients. However, the electrical signatures that precede a seizure can be extremely subtle in nature. In addition, it can take years of small adjustments by doctors before the devices provide an optimal treatment. As compared to wireless artifact-free neuromodulation (WAND) device, the existing devices can record signals from the smaller brain waves and are extremely sensitive to large stimulation pulses. In the future years, the researchers aim to incorporate learning into closed-loop platform to build intelligent devices for treatment purpose.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of neuromodulation in epilepsy market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global neuromodulation in epilepsy market is expected to reach USD 3410.12 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.71% over the next eight years owing to the technological advancements led by researchers.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) segment has the highest penetration in 2018 as it helps the adults that have not responded to medications and those who are not meant for any other surgical procedures

In DBS, a device is implanted, that sends signal to brain areas that are responsible for body movement. The benefits of the surgery are better sleep, more involvement in physical activity, and improved quality of life.

Single Pulse involves placing the pulse device against the back of the head for less than a second to deliver a very brief pre-set magnetic pulse. This segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to safe, non-invasive and non-drug treatment.

Asia Pacific neuromodulation in epilepsy market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.97% over the next eight years. China dominated the market due to increased interest in neuromodulation owing to emerging valuable tools such as vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), deep-brain stimulation (DBS) and responsive neurostimulation (RNS).

Some of the players operating in the neuromodulation in epilepsy market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc. amongst others

Key Market Segments of neuromodulation in epilepsy market :

By Therapy Type

