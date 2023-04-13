Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 29.54 Billion By 2032, at 21.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Neuromorphic Computing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Others); By Component; By Application; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global neuromorphic computing market size/share was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period."

What is Neuromorphic Computing? How Big is Neuromorphic Computing Market Size & Share?

Report Coverage & Overview

Neuromorphic computing is a technique of computer engineering in which components of a computer are shaped after structures in the human brain and nervous systems. The rapidly rising demand for the neuromorphic computing market can be attributed to the fact that they will be utilized to operate AI algorithms at the periphery rather than the cloud due to their compact size and lesser power intake.

The growing usage of neuromorphic technology in deep learning implementation, accelerators, transistors, next-gen semiconductors, and sovereign systems such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars pushes the market growth. For instance, in August 2022, an associative research team begin NeuRRAM, a contemporary neuromorphic chip to handle several AI implementations at an escalated precision and lesser energy than alternative objectives.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

BrainChip

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

General Vision

Applied Brain Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HRL Laboratories LLC

Brain Corporation

Halo Neuroscience

Key factors driving market growth

Growing adoption of AI and ML in defense structures to push the market

Neuromorphic technology joined with AI and ML assimilating, can be utilized in defense structures to improvise operating power and provides analytical outcomes to accelerate hostile events governing. The neuromorphic computing market size is expanding as this technology is extremely organized as far as energy is concerned. It can also enhance fortitude, portability, and carrying technologies warriors can adopt in the war zone.

In neuromorphic computing, an intricate algorithm can be outlined expertly in a robot in the context of functioning and energy absorption. Neuromorphic computing market sales are soaring as crucial firms in the market fund uninterrupted research and development procedures and initiate inventive commodities to progress in novel research technology.

Recent trends influencing the market

Usage of approaches such as nonlinear regulation to drive the market

Demand for AI and ML is forecasted to reinforce market growth over the forecast period. AI is utilized in approaches such as nonlinear regulation, robotics, image processing, interpretation and chatterbots, language processing, and computer vision.

Growing acceptance in several end-use firms such as automotive and industrial automation, health maintenance, defense and aerospace, and consumer electronics for successful computing explanation, escalating sensor markets, a requirement for superior executing ICs, and increasing demand for the neuromorphic quantum computer, and neuromorphic computing chip, growing usage in machine vision, identification, and video tracking.

Segmentation assessment

The image processing segment dominated the market share

Based on application, the image processing segment dominated the market share. Neuromorphic computing market demand is on the rise. These structures can be utilized to inspect and withdraw knowledge from images in real time and are especially handy for functions such as matter identification and facial acknowledgment.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on end use, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share. Neuromorphic computing market trends include growing demand for a range of electronic gadgets such as PCs, laptops, and tablets. The requirement for compact, cheap commodities from consumers compels the diminishing of integrated circuits, which is connected to the augmentation of the consumer electronics industry for neuromorphic chips worldwide.

Neuromorphic Computing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 29.54 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 5.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation, BrainChip, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., General Vision, Inc., Applied Brain Research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HRL Laboratories, LLC, Knowm Inc, Brain Corporation and Halo Neuroscience Segments Covered By Application, By Deployment, By End-use, By Component, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The increasing establishment of data centers to propel the North American market

North America held the largest neuromorphic computing market share as it is notably impacted by both US and Canada. The establishment of data centers in many cities throughout the region and the escalation in several nations utilizing AI and ML technologies will help pitch into the market's growth.

Europe is anticipated to proliferate at a considerable CAGR worldwide over the forecast period. As the demand for AI advances and consumer partiality alters towards compact product sizes, there is a growing requirement to trivialize IoT devices.

Browse the Detail Report "Neuromorphic Computing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Others); By Component; By Application; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/neuromorphic-computing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent developments

In November 2022 , researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona have generated a contemporary material that can favor the synapses in the human brain. A magnetoionic substance impersonates cerebral activity by superseding ions which revises the magnetic features of the matter. The advancement renders it realizable to relatively match a variety of neuronal pursuits that were formerly out of reach of humans.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Neuromorphic Computing market report according to application, end-use, deployment, component, and region:

By End Use Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application Outlook

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

By Deployment Outlook

Edge

Cloud

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa

