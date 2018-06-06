Global Neuroprosthetics Market to 2024: Market is Positively Influenced by Sonova, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Boston Scientific & Cochlear Limited

Global neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2017-2024

The key factor driving the market growth are increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders and nerve injury, increasing incidence of hearing loss, increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries and increasing prevalence of diabetes.

However, availability of alternative treatment options and high cost of neuroprosthetics are expected to restrain the market growth. Higher growth opportunities in emerging economies and advances in neuroprosthetic implantation are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of trained professionals are expected to challenge the market growth.

North America is the dominating market region in terms of market revenue share. The key factors driving the market growth in North America are growing healthcare industry, supportive government policies, rising geriatric population, and availability of advanced technologies. Also there has been presence of leading market players such as Abbott laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, NDI Medical, etc. in North America boosting the growth of neuroprosthetics market in the region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market region during forecast period. This is due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism in India, China etc., supportive funding for the launch of novel neuroprosthetics products, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, rising awareness among patients and increasing hearing-related problems, rising government funding for the development of healthcare infrastructure and services is contributing significantly to Asia-Pacific neuroprosthetics market.

Global neuroprosthetics market is positively influenced by the presence of leading market players, such as Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S), Medtronic PLC (U.S), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S), Cochlear Limited (Australia), etc. Product launch, joint vent

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Neuroprosthetics Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders And Nerve Injury

3.1.2. Increasing Incidence Of Hearing Loss

3.1.3. Increasing Cases Of Amputation Due To The Rising Number Of Accidents & Injuries

3.1.4. Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Availability Of Alternative Treatment Options

3.2.2. High Cost Of Neuroprosthetics

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Higher Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies

3.3.2. Advances In Neuroprosthetic Implantation

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

3.4.2. Lack Of Trained Professionals



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Type

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Output Neural Prosthetics Market

4.1.5.2. Global Input Neural Prosthetics Market

4.2. Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Technique

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market

4.2.5.2. Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market

4.2.5.3. Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market

4.2.5.4. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market

4.2.5.5. Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Market

4.3. Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Application

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Motor Neuron Disorders Market

4.3.6. Global Physiological Disorders Market

4.3.6.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.3.6.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.3.6.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.3.6.4. Key Conclusions

4.3.6.5. Market Sub-Segments

4.3.6.5.1. Auditory Processing Disorders

4.3.6.5.2. Ophthalmic Disorders

4.3.6.5.3. Cardiovascular Disorders

4.3.6.5.4. Urology Disorders

4.3.7. Global Cognitive Disorders Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Neuroprosthetics Market By Region 2015-2024



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Cochlear Limited ( Australia )

) Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.)

Livanova Plc (UK)

Med-El ( Austria )

) Medtronic Plc (U.S.)

NDI Medical Llc (U.S.)

Neuropace Inc. (U.S.)

Nevro (U.S.)

Retina Implant AG ( Germany )

) Second Sight (U.S.)

Sonova Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfkfdg/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neuroprosthetics-market-to-2024-market-is-positively-influenced-by-sonova-st-jude-medical-medtronic-boston-scientific--cochlear-limited-300660897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

