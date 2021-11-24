Global Neuroprotection Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroprotection - Methods, Drugs, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the role of neuroprotection in acute disorders such as stroke and injuries of the nervous system as well as in chronic diseases such as neurodegenerative disorders because many of the underlying mechanisms of damage to neural tissues are similar in all these conditions and several products are used in more than one disorder.

Over 500 products have been investigated for neuroprotective effects including those from the categories of free radical scavengers, anti-excitotoxic agents, apoptosis (programmed cell death) inhibitors, anti-inflammatory agents, neurotrophic factors, metal ion chelators, ion channel modulators, and gene therapy. Some of the agents are old established pharmaceuticals whereas others are new biotechnology products.

Pathomechanisms of diseases are described with steps at which neuroprotective therapies are directed. Diseases covered include cerebrovascular disorders, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and ischemic optic neuropathy as well as retinal degeneration. Although anesthetics such as propofol are neuroprotective as well, neuroprotection during surgery and anesthesia is discussed with the aim of preventing and treating complications that result in CNS damage.

The report contains profiles of 141 companies that have neuroprotective products or products along with 126 collaborations. Some of the products in development at academic institutions that do not have a commercial sponsor are also included. Although an up-to-date search of the literature was performed and selected 1,100 references are included.

Clinical trials of various neuroprotective agents are described and failures of trials are analyzed with suggestions for improving the selection of drugs and design of trials. The report is supplemented with 85 tables and 27 figures.

Market analysis of currently used products that have a neuroprotective effect is analyzed for the year 2020. Some of these products are approved for other indications but are known to have a neuroprotective effect.

With the approval of new products and the takeover of markets for obsolete symptomatic therapies, the neuroprotection market value will rise by the year 2025 when it will constitute a major and important component of the CNS market.

Forecasts are made until 2030. By that time neuroprotection will be an established part of the neurological practice and measures will be available to achieve this effect.

Markets for Neuroprotective Therapies

The financial burden of CNS damage

Markets for neuroprotective therapies

Markets according to therapeutic areas

Stroke

CNS injury

Alzheimer disease

Parkinson disease

Multiple sclerosis

Epilepsy

Values of neuroprotective therapies in major world markets

Unmet needs in neuroprotectives

Future of neuroprotective therapies

Challenges in neuroprotective drug development

Promising areas of research in neuroprotection

Autoreactive antibodies

Biological therapies for neuroprotection

Multidisciplinary approaches to neuroprotection

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Methods and Drugs

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Neuroprotective Agents

3. Neuroprotection in Cerebrovascular Disease

4. Neuroprotection in Traumatic Brain Injury

5. Neuroprotection in Spinal Cord Injury

6. Neuroprotection in Neurodegenerative Disorders

7. Neuroprotection in Parkinson Disease

8. Neuroprotection in Alzheimer Disease

9. Neuroprotection in Huntington Disease

10. Neuroprotection in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

11. Neuroprotection in Miscellaneous Neurological Disorders

12. Neuroprotection of the Optic nerve and the Retina

13. Neuroprotection during Anesthesia and Surgery

Part II: Markets and Companies

14. Markets for Neuroprotective Therapies

15. Companies Developing Neuroprotective Therapies

16. References

