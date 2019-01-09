Global Neurotechnology Market 2018-2022: Largest Segment is Currently Neuromodulation, Followed by Neuroprosthetics and Neurosensing

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Market for Neurotechnology: 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market for neurotechnology products will be $8.4 billion in 2018 and will reach $13.3 billion in 2022. The neurotechnology market is divided into four segments: neuroprosthetics, neuromodulation, neurorehabilitation, and neurosensing.

The Market for Neurotechnology: 2018-2022 covers in detail all the key public companies and the most significant emerging and more established non-public firms in the industry. The report also features in-depth profiles of major research institutions in the U.S. and abroad involved with neurotechnology developments, and traces the commercial activity that is emerging from each.

This market research report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date publication available covering the neurotechnology industry. The report takes an in-depth look at the technology, markets, competitors, and growth rates in four key segments of the neurotechnology industry in the years 2018 through 2022. It forecasts U.S. and worldwide revenue, compound annual growth rates, and competitor market shares for several key product categories making up the neuroprosthetics, neuromodulation, neurorehabilitation, and neurosensing segments of the industry.



The report not only looks at future financial projections, it covers likely technology trends and product developments that will impact the neurotechnology industry in the years ahead, such as:

Nanowire brain implants guided into position through the cerebral vasculature.

Optical stimulation devices that solve many of the problems associated with electrical charge buildup.

Microfluidic interfaces that combine electrical stimulation and drug delivery.

The Market for Neurotechnology: 2018-2022 examines each of the neurological diseases and disorders that represent a significant market potential for neurotechnology products, including established markets like Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and urinary incontinence, as well as emerging markets such as bioelectronic medicine, obesity, migraine, sleep disorders, and psychiatric disorders. And it is the only report on the neurotechnology industry to forecast new product categories in neurorehabilitation and neurosensing such as brain analysis systems and neurorobotisc systems.

Market Projections



The largest segment of the market for neurotechnology is currently neuromodulation, followed by neuroprosthetics and neurosensing.



Within the neuroprosthetics product category, cochlear implants represent the largest and most mature product category. Two factors that are helping to drive the market for cochlear implants are the rapid growth of implants in children, and the expansion of the market beyond profoundly deaf individuals to severely hearing impaired individuals. Many of the candidates for cochlear implants in this latter category are seniors with hearing loss that can no longer be improved with hearing aids.



Background



Neurotechnology has grown and matured as an industry as a result of advances in several fields of science and technology, including neuroscience, electrical stimulation, biomaterials, and microelectronics. MEMS technology will have a positive impact on the development of neurotechnology devices.



Neurotechnology is currently in use or under study for the treatment of a number of different medical disorders and diseases. These include spinal cord injury, deafness, blindness, stroke, urinary incontinence, epilepsy, chronic pain, neurological disorders, and psychiatric disorders.



Neurotechnology products and services will experience considerable growth in the worldwide healthcare market in large part because of the continued growth and identification of neurological disorders and conditions. Many of these disorders and conditions will become more pronounced as demographic shifts in the aging of the population, as well as increased life expectancy and demand for a higher quality of life by senior citizens, exert their effects.



As society has become more aware of the prevalence of specific neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders such as chronic pain, depression, dyslexia, and autism, business and government leaders have become more aware of the costs of these conditions to society in terms of lost productivity, treatment, and diminished quality of life. These factors will all contribute to the growth of neurotechnological treatments and therapies for neurological disorders.



Also, successful neuroprosthetics have been shown to be cost-effective because of the reduction in ongoing costs for healthcare and assistive services. Some studies have shown that these devices pay for themselves with five to seven years.



The neurotechnology industry depends heavily on the readiness of private and public health insurance organizations to reimburse patients for the cost of the devices and the procedures associated with implanting, maintaining, and training the device.



The growth of neurotechnology devices also depends heavily on the degree to which clinicians and their patients are aware of their capabilities. Because it is new, neurotechnology has not yet achieved the degree of penetration in awareness of both physicians and patients who would be strong candidates.



Opportunities



One of the greatest opportunities for growth in the market for neuromodulation device is treatment of obesity. Other new and emerging applications for neurotechnology devices are migrain pain, depression, and cardiovascular disorders such as hypertension and angina pain.



The author believes that the increasing understanding of central neural mechanisms in disorders such as depression, Parkinson's disease, and stroke will lead to dramatic growth for new neurotechnology products.



Competitors



The market for neurotechnology includes both established competitors and start-up firms. Among the main competitors in the neurotechnology industry are:

Neuroprosthetics: Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics, Bioness, Second Sight, Otto Bock , and Med-El

Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics, Bioness, Second Sight, , and Med-El Neuromodulation: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Nuvectra, LivaNova, and Nevro

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Nuvectra, LivaNova, and Nevro Neurosensing: Natus Medical, Nihon-Kohden, and Philips.

Future Trends



Carbon nanotubes and other advances in nanotechnology will confer new capabilities on neuromodulation products. New polymeric biomaterials are promising to enhance the functionality of existing neural interfaces, which are largely based on metals.



Neural/silicon hybrid chips have the potential for dramatically expanding the rate and the quality of information exchange between a computer and human. These devices initially will have application as improved forms of electrodes built with intelligent microelectronic hardware rather than passive devices. Ultimately they offer the potential for greatly enhanced neural prostheses and brain-computer interfaces.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Executive Summary

Market Projections

Competitors and Market Share

Organization

Research Methodology

II. Diseases, Disorders, and Conditions

Blindness

Cerebral Palsy

Cognitive Disorders

Epilepsy

Hearing Conditions

Incontinence

Migraine

Movement Disorders

Chronic Pain

Psychiatric Disorders

Sleep Apnea

Spinal Cord Injury

Stroke

Traumatic Brain Injury

Non-Neurological Diseases and Disorders

III. Neurotechnology Markets

Market Segments

Market Size

Core Technologies

Industry Origins

Competitive Landscape

Government Approval

Reimbursement

Industry Outlook

IV. Neuroprosthetics Products

Auditory Prostheses

Visual Prostheses

Upper Extremity Neuroprosthetics

Lower Extremity Neuroprosthetics

Robotic Exoskeletons

Other Neuroprosthetics Products

V. Neuromodulation Products

Implanted Spinal Cord Stimulators

Implanted Brain Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Incontinence Stimulators

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators

Cranial Nerve Stimulators

Surface Pain Stimulators

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators

Transcranial Electrical Stimulators

Bioelectronic Stimulators

VI. Neurorehabilitation Products

Muscle Stimulators

Neural Reeducation Systems

Therapeutic Neurorobotic Systems

FES Exercise Systems

Other Neurorehabilitation Products

VII. Neurosensing Products

Electrophysiological Sensing Systems

Magnetic Sensing Systems

Brain Analysis Systems

Brain Computer Interfaces

Peripheral Neural Sensors

VIII. Company Profiles

Abbott

Advanced Bionics Corp

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

AlterG

Autonomic Technologies

Axonics Modulation, Inc

Bioness Inc

Blackrock Microsystems

Boston Scientific Corp

BrainScope

Circuit Therapeutics Inc

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc

Cochlear Ltd

Cogentix Medical

CVRx, Inc

ElectroCore Medical, LLC

EndoStim, Inc

Great Lakes NeuroTechnologies Inc

Halyard Health

Hanger Inc

Hocoma AG

ImThera Medical (Part of LivaNova)

Inspire Medical Systems

LivaNova plc

Mainstay Medical

Med-El

Medtronic plc

MicroTransponder Inc

Natus Medical Inc

NDI Medical Inc

NeuroMetrix Inc

Neuronetics

NeuroPace Inc

Neuros Medical

NeuroSigma Inc

Nevro Corp

Nexeon Medsystems, Inc

Nihon Kohden Corp

Nuvectra Corp

Ossur hf

Otto Bock Health Care GmbH

ReShape Lifesciences Inc

Restorative Therapies Inc

Royal Philips

Saluda Medical

Second Sight Medical Products

SetPoint Medical

SPR Therapeutics

Stimwave LLC

Zynex Medical

IX. Research Institution Profiles

Aalborg University

University of Alberta

Alfred Mann Foundation

Arizona State University

Battelle

Baylor College of Medicine

Brown University

University of California Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, San Francisco

Caltech

Case Western Reserve University

University of Chicago

Cleveland Clinic

Clinatec

Cornell University

Drexel University

Duke University

Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Florida International University

University of Freiburg

Georgia Tech

University of Glasgow

Illinois Institute of Technology

Johns Hopkins University

University of Ljubljana

Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience

McMaster University

University of Miami

University of Michigan

Mount Sinai Health System

New York University

Northwestern University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

Queensland Brain Institute

Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Dallas

Univeristy of Texas Southwestern

University of Toronto

University of Utah

UMC Utrecht

West Virginia University

University of Zurich

X. Funding Sources

U.S. Government

State Governments

Foreign Governments

Private Organizations

Venture Capital Funding

VC Investors in Neurotechnology

Novel Funding Sources

XI. Future Directions

Nanotech Devices

Optical Neurotechnology

Electrode Design

Neural/Silicon Hybrid Chips

Sensing Neuroprosthetics

Neurosurgical Tools

Appendix A: Company Listings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/658b56/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

