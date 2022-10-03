Global Neutral Hosting Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - 5G and Private Wireless Networks are a Key Driver for the Neutral Hosting Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This neutral host report provides an in-depth analysis of next generation neutral host architecture, technology, and potential application areas. The report also discussed the core and RAN elements of neutral host networks along with potential market opportunity, stakeholder analysis, business model, and regulatory analysis.

Mobile network operators have relied upon distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions for many years to meet the need for indoor traffic in the places where people congregate. This includes stadiums, convention centers, airports, major hotels, shopping malls, enterprise buildings, college campuses, transit systems, and other high traffic venues.

Traditionally MNOs build and operate indoor DAS networks themselves but it is often considered as an expensive mode of deployment and limits the space to deploy the same capacity for multiple MNOs. Neutral host networks are considered an optimal solution to overcome the problem of tackling large traffic in densely populated locations for multiple operators.

Under the neutral host model, a third party builds and operates a single wireless network and hosts multiple MNOs to connect the wireless customers. The third-party host operator initially funds the neutral host deployment that ultimately gets paid by MNOs through a recurring payment system.

The neutral host model also works as an alternative to carrier-deployed WiFi solutions to tackle indoor wireless traffic. The DAS-based neutral host model overcomes the common problems associated with carrier WiFi such as network security, network performance, user mobility, and interference and service degradation associated with unlicensed spectrum.

The report also evaluates the competitive landscape of the next generation network along with the product and services of selected vendor companies. The report includes market forecasts for next generation neutral host networks from 2022 to 2027. The report also provides specific recommendations for stakeholders.

Select Report Findings:

The global neutral hosting market will become a $8.3 billion opportunity by 2027

opportunity by 2027 North America will lead the neutral hosting market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

will lead the neutral hosting market followed by and Distributed antenna system based neutral hosting networks will critical for public venue deployments

Citizens Band Radio Service spectrum establishes the foundation for next generation neutral hosting networks

Private wireless networks for enterprise, industrial and government deployments are a major market driver for neutral hosting

Neutral hosting environment for private enterprise and industrial solutions will consist of a combination of WiFi6, LTE, and 5G radio equipment

DAS-based neutral host solutions will dramatically increase as the demand for serving traffic from multiple MNOs from the same host becomes imperative

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Neutral Host Networks

2.1.1 NHN Motivation and Usage

2.1.2 Carrier Driven Neutral Host Model

2.1.3 Metnet as Neutral Host

2.1.4 Neutral Host Network Architecture

2.1.4.1 Device Management Systems

2.1.4.2 Baseband Controllers

2.1.4.3 Ethernet Fronthaul

2.1.4.4 Radio Points

2.1.4.5 RF Modules

2.2 NHN Core and RAN Network Element

2.2.1 Neutral Host Mobility Management Entity

2.2.2 Local AAA/Proxy Server

2.2.3 Neutral Host Gateway

2.2.4 Citizens Band Radio Service Devices

2.3 Neutral Host Network Market Drivers

2.3.1 Alternatives to MNO Services

2.3.2 Private Networks

2.4 Neutral Host Network Market Challenges

2.5 Neutral Host Value Chain Analysis

2.5.1 Venue Owners

2.5.2 Neutral Host Providers

2.5.3 Connectivity Providers

2.5.4 Mobile Network Operators

2.5.5 Spectrum Owners

2.5.6 End User Groups

2.5.7 Service Providers

2.5.8 Equipment Vendors

2.5.9 Software Developers

2.5.10 Content Providers

2.6 Neutral Host Business Model

2.6.1 Multi-Operator Small Cells as a Service

2.6.2 Spectrum-Based NHNs

2.6.3 NHN Private Network

2.7 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.8 Regulatory Analysis

2.8.1 CBRS/OnGo Alliance

2.8.2 5GPPP

2.8.3 Open Industry 4.0 Alliance

2.8.4 Open Manufacturing Platform

2.8.5 Small Cell Forum

3.0 Neutral Hosting Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Neutral Host Technology Analysis

3.1.1 DAS Equipment

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.3 Carrier WiFi

3.1.4 Small Cells

3.1.4.1 Small Cell Costs

3.1.5 Self-Organizing Network

3.2 Neutral Host Spectrum Analysis

3.2.1 CBRS

3.2.2 LTE

3.2.3 5G

3.3 Outdoor vs. Indoor Deployment

3.4 Neutral Host Application Analysis

3.4.1 Public Venues and Safety

3.4.2 Transportation and Ports

3.4.3 Industrial

3.4.4 Hospitality

3.4.5 Healthcare

3.4.6 Education

3.4.7 Corporate Offices

3.4.8 Retail

3.5 Neutral Small Cell Host and 5G

3.6 Multi-Carrier DAS, Network Slicing, and Neutral Host

3.7 Network Orchestration and Neutral Host

3.8 Edge Deployment and Neutral Host

3.9 User Device/Equipment for Neutral Host

3.10 Industrial Network and NHN Private Network or Stand-alone Non-public Networks

3.11 Neutral Host Network and MNOs

3.12 Unlicensed and Dynamically-Licensed Spectrum

4.0 Neutral Hosting Company Analysis

4.1 Alpha Wireless

4.2 American Tower

4.3 BAI Communications

4.4 Boingo Wireless

4.5 BT Wholesale

4.6 Cellnex Telecom

4.7 Colt Technologies

4.8 Comba Telecom

4.9 Commscope

4.10 Crown Castle

4.11 Dense Air

4.12 Digital Bridge

4.13 Even Group

4.14 ExteNet Systems

4.15 Freshwave Group

4.16 Mobilitie LLC

4.17 Netmore Group

4.18 Real Wireless

4.19 Wireless 20/20

5.0 Neutral Hosting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global Neutral Hosting Market 2022 - 2027

5.1.1 Global Neutral Hosting Market

5.1.2 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Technology

5.1.3 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Spectrum

5.1.4 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Solution

5.1.5 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Deployment

5.1.6 Global Neutral Hosting Market by Industry Vertical

5.2 Regional Neutral Hosting Market 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbmfct

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets