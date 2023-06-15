Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Cancer Cases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to grow from $10.22 billion in 2021 to $11.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to reach $14.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Sanofi, Mylan, Kyowa Kirin, Baxter International, CVS Health Corp, Novartis, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Partner Therapeutics.

The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market consists of sales of cefepime, ceftazidime, piperacillin-tazobactam, and meropenem. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Neutropenia biologic drug treatment refer to drugs that are used to reduce fevers or potential infections as well as to activate the bone marrow and boost neutrophil production. Lack of neutrophils, a particular type of white blood cell, causes neutropenia.



The main types of drugs in neutropenia biologic drug treatment are filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, lenograstim, lipegfilgrastim, and sargramostim. Filgrastim is a recombinant form of granulocyte colony-stimulating protein which is given as an injection to boost neutrophil production after chemotherapy. The different types of treatments include antibiotic drugs, granulocyte-colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), antifungal drugs, and others and are distributed through various channels such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the neutropenia biologic drugs market. Due to a growing cancer incidence and an increase in the number of people opting for chemotherapy, there has been an increasing incidence in the number of people suffering from neutropenia.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market over the forthcoming years.



The introduction of biosimilars as a result of patent expiry is expected to hamper the growth of the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market. Biosimilar is a therapeutic agent that has high similarity with the original biological product in action but is available at a lower cost than the original product. Biosimilars are mostly priced at 70% of the price of branded drugs and are likely to replace expensive branded drugs.

For instance, in May 2022, Biocon Biologics Limited, an India-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biological drugs, launched Abevmy (bBevacizumab) in collaboration with Viatris Inc., a US-based healthcare and biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the development of medicines, advancing sustainable operations, and developing innovative solutions. Abevmy (bBevacizumab) is being developed to treat various types of cancer, including solid tumors.



Companies in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy. Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side effects.



The regions covered in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market



5. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Filgrastim

Pegfilgrastim

Lenograstim

Lipegfilgrastim

Sargramostim

6.2. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Antibiotic Drugs

Granulocyte-Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Antifungal Drugs

Others

6.3. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

