Global NewBorn Screening Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

NewBorn Screening market worldwide is projected to grow by US$745.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10.8%. Tandem Mass Spectrometry, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$147.1 Million by the year 2025, Tandem Mass Spectrometry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tandem Mass Spectrometry will reach a market size of US$9.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$181 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AB Sciex LLC; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Masimo Corporation; Medtronic PLC; Natus Medical, Inc.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Trivitron Healthcare; Waters Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

NewBorn Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: NewBorn Screening Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: NewBorn Screening Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: NewBorn Screening Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Electrophoresis (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electrophoresis (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electrophoresis (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: DNA-based Assays (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: DNA-based Assays (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: DNA-based Assays (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test

Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test

Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 30: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test

Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 31: Instruments (Product Segment) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Instruments (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Instruments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US NewBorn Screening Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States NewBorn Screening Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: NewBorn Screening Market in the United States by Test

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: NewBorn Screening Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NewBorn

Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Chinese NewBorn Screening Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: NewBorn Screening Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European NewBorn Screening Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European NewBorn Screening Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European NewBorn Screening Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: European NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: European NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 83: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: French NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: NewBorn Screening Market in France by Test Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: NewBorn Screening Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: German NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Italian NewBorn Screening Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: NewBorn Screening Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian NewBorn Screening Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian NewBorn Screening Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 113: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 129: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: NewBorn Screening Market in Russia by Test Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: NewBorn Screening Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 146: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Test

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis

by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Australian NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in India in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 180: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 188: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for NewBorn Screening:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for NewBorn Screening:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 197: NewBorn Screening Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Latin American NewBorn Screening Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: NewBorn Screening Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 215: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: NewBorn Screening Market in Brazil by Test Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: NewBorn Screening Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Mexican NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 227: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 236: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 239: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 242: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Historic Market

by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 252: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Historic Market

by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 255: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NewBorn

Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 257: NewBorn Screening Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian NewBorn Screening Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 260: NewBorn Screening Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: NewBorn Screening Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli NewBorn Screening Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 266: Israeli NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

