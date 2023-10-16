Global News Syndicates Market to Exceed $14.8 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Internet News Subscriptions and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "News Syndicates Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global news syndicates market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge from $13.84 billion in 2022 to an estimated $14.82 billion in 2023, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to continue growing and reach $17.22 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 3.8%.

Major players in the news syndicates market include A&E Networks, British Broadcasting Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, Heartland Media LLC, King Features Syndicate Inc., RTL Group S.A., The Associated Press, Thomson Reuters Corporation, ViacomCBS Streaming, Vice Media Group, Warner Media LLC, Tivo, CANAL+, CBS Interactive, and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with extensive coverage across 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assess the repercussions of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its indirect effects on the news syndicates market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its indirect effects on the news syndicates market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Craft regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Stay updated with the latest market shares.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors.

News Syndicates Overview

News syndicates are agencies that distribute newspapers and media content, including unique writing and artwork that doesn't fall under spot news coverage. This content is often authored by renowned journalists or prominent authorities or created by well-known cartoonists. The primary goal of news syndicates is to spread the cost of high-quality features across as many subscribers as possible.

Types of News Syndicates

News syndicates encompass various types, including digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting services, internet protocol television (IPTV), and over-the-top television (OTT). Digital terrestrial broadcast involves broadcasting over the airwaves to be received via antennas rather than through cable or satellite. These features find applications in both public and commercial sectors.

Technological Advancement

Technological advancement is a significant trend in the news syndicates market, with major companies focusing on reducing complexities related to digital news publishing. This technological innovation aims to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Times Internet launched M360, a digital publishing platform that streamlines digital media operations and offers features like content personalization and audience data integration.

Acquisitions

In April 2022, G/O Media, a US-based media holding company, acquired Quartz, a US-based news publisher specializing in international business news. This acquisition strengthens G/O Media's position as a media company.

North America Dominance

North America emerged as the largest region in the news syndicates market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries Covered

Countries covered in the News Syndicates market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rise in Internet News Subscriptions

The significant growth in internet news subscriptions is a driving force for the news syndicates market. Internet news subscriptions involve paying for digital news and related content online. News syndicates benefit from the increasing number of internet news subscriptions as they offer subscribers news authorized by renowned journalists. For example, a study by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism reported that 29% of people in the USA subscribed to one or more news websites in 2021, with 19% paying for online news. This trend is expected to drive market growth.

About the News Syndicates Market

The news syndicates market includes revenues generated by entities providing news and related content such as magazines and comics to consumers. The market value also includes the value of goods related to the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. News Syndicates Market Characteristics



3. News Syndicates Market Trends And Strategies



4. News Syndicates Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On News Syndicates Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On News Syndicates Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On News Syndicates Market



5. News Syndicates Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global News Syndicates Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global News Syndicates Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. News Syndicates Market Segmentation

6.1. Global News Syndicates Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Digital Terrestrial Broadcast

Satellite Broadcast

Cable Television Broadcasting Services

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Over-the-top Television (OTT)

6.2. Global News Syndicates Market, Segmentation By Features, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Magazine

News Paper

Website

6.3. Global News Syndicates Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public

Commercial

7. News Syndicates Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global News Syndicates Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global News Syndicates Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nao59x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets