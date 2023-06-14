Global News Syndicates Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "News Syndicates: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

News Syndicates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

News Syndicates: Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of the Internet, Heightens the Dependence on Content Syndication to Increase Brand Exposure

The Internet Marks Mankind's Greatest Achievement

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Support the Proliferation of Content/News Syndication Services

Why Syndication is Important for Businesses in the Internet Era?

All Moving Digital Content on the Internet Has the Potential to be Syndicated & Monetized

As Direct Marketing Strategies Evolve in Parallel to the Internet, Syndication Becomes a Potent Content Marketing Strategy

Digital Direct Marketing: A Primer

Digital Media Marketing Gains Momentum Against the Backdrop of Increased Digital Direct Marketing Efforts

Focus on Digital Media Marketing Brings Content Marketing Strategy Into the Spotlight, Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Content Syndication

Here's Why Syndication is a Vital Part of Content Marketing Strategy?

of Content Marketing Strategy? Digital Marketers Turn to Local News Syndication to Improve SEO Performance

Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns

A Deep Dive Into How Content Syndication Can Result in Successful Lead Generation for B2B Marketers

Growing Number of Bloggers Driving Demand for Content Syndication

Seeking to Outrank Their Own Content, Bloggers Turn to Syndication

Robust Growth of e-Commerce Drives Interest in e-Commerce Content Syndication to Beat Competition & Emerge Victorious

Robust Growth & Spiraling Competition in the e-Commerce Space Drives Interest in Product Data Syndication Among Online Retailers

