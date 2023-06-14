Global News Syndicates Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns

14 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "News Syndicates: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global News Syndicates Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Select Competitors
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- News Syndicates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- News Syndicates: Definition & Importance
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Rise of the Internet, Heightens the Dependence on Content Syndication to Increase Brand Exposure
- The Internet Marks Mankind's Greatest Achievement
- Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Support the Proliferation of Content/News Syndication Services
- Why Syndication is Important for Businesses in the Internet Era?
- All Moving Digital Content on the Internet Has the Potential to be Syndicated & Monetized
- As Direct Marketing Strategies Evolve in Parallel to the Internet, Syndication Becomes a Potent Content Marketing Strategy
- Digital Direct Marketing: A Primer
- Digital Media Marketing Gains Momentum Against the Backdrop of Increased Digital Direct Marketing Efforts
- Focus on Digital Media Marketing Brings Content Marketing Strategy Into the Spotlight, Providing the Foundation for the Growth of Content Syndication
- Here's Why Syndication is a Vital Part of Content Marketing Strategy?
- Digital Marketers Turn to Local News Syndication to Improve SEO Performance
- Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns
- A Deep Dive Into How Content Syndication Can Result in Successful Lead Generation for B2B Marketers
- Growing Number of Bloggers Driving Demand for Content Syndication
- Seeking to Outrank Their Own Content, Bloggers Turn to Syndication
- Robust Growth of e-Commerce Drives Interest in e-Commerce Content Syndication to Beat Competition & Emerge Victorious
- Robust Growth & Spiraling Competition in the e-Commerce Space Drives Interest in Product Data Syndication Among Online Retailers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)
- A&E Networks
- British Broadcasting Corporation
- Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
- Channel Four Television Corporation
- Heartland Media LLC
- King Features Syndicate, Inc.
- RTL Group S.A.
- The Associated Press
- Thomson Reuters Corporation
- ViacomCBS Streaming
- Vice Media Group
- Warner Media, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdanvx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article