Global Newsprint Market Demand, Trade and Supply Report 2020: COVID-19 Hits Some Harder than Others
Dec 22, 2020, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Newsprint Markets: Forecasts of Demand, Trade and Supply," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive database of Newsprint demand and supply, which includes a forecast of demand by region to 2024 and world capacity by individual country. Importantly, it includes extensive tables showing the structure and the investment plans of the industry by company, as well as valuable listings of the Leading Supplier Rankings.
A detailed analysis and forecast of the demand-supply balance is included, including a projection of expected, unspecified closures by region. The report also assesses the outlook for the global Newsprint industry operating ratios, international trade and self-sufficiency.
Based on comprehensive historical information and extensive, up-to-date market knowledge, the report examines a valuable range of issues that are changing the structure of global markets for Newsprint.
For this report, the base year is 2019. The publisher has integrated statistical information up to September 2020 for the major regions and other countries where available. Market forecasts are to 2024.
Individual country data are provided, and forecasts are grouped by region, as follows:-
- Western Europe (EU-14, Norway and Switzerland)
- Other Europe (Eastern Europe/Russia, Greece, Iceland, Cyprus, etc)
- Total Europe (Western + Other Europe)
- North America (USA & Canada)
- Latin America
- Japan
- China/Hong Kong
- Other Asia (All Asia and Oceania exc. Japan, China, Hong Kong & Middle East)
- Total Asia (Japan + China/HK + Other Asia)
- Africa/ME (All Africa & Middle East including Turkey & Israel)
Key Topics Covered:
- Definitions & Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Autumn 2020 - Recent events
- COVID-19: How bad is it?
- Forecast update - Major changes
- COVID-19 hits some harder than others
Demand
- Demand: Global Trends
- Demand: Regional Newsprint Demand
- Demand: Forecast Cycle
Trade and Output
- Output
Supply-demand balance
Price Forecasts
Leading Suppliers - 2020
- Industry Consolidation
- Leading Suppliers
Country Data Worldwide
Capacity Detail
- Base Capacity - Standard Newsprint
- Unspecified Capacity Changes
- Forecast Capacity
Capacity Change Plans
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyulwx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets