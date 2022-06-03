Global Next Generation 911 Market Analysis Report 2022: Proliferation of IoT Ignites Growth Opportunities for NG911 - Forecast to 2026

Jun 03, 2022, 14:15 ET
This study outlines the NG911 vision and its progress; analyzes key industry trends and market dynamics; identifies key market participants in the NG911 ecosystem and maps out where they reside on the NG911 value chain; provides an overview of an i3-compliant NG911 system; analyzes partnerships between ecosystem participants; provides market metrics and forecasts for NG911 penetration and revenues (2021-2026); and provides market share for NG911 primary contract holders, Next Gen Core Services (NGCS) providers, and Call Handling Equipment (CHE) providers.
NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. In contrast to the legacy voice-centric enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) network, NG911 supports a more diverse set of internet protocol (IP)-based communications that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. More specifically, NG911 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.
The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, panic buttons, connected vehicles, and smart cities will trigger opportunities for NG911 systems to leverage a myriad of new connected data sources to enhance incidence intelligence and situational awareness for first responders. Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will be critical to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources now enabled with NG911.
The ability to determine "what is relevant" versus "what is noise" in the context of an emergency event will be essential in order to optimize outcomes. Moreover, recent advancements in cloud based platforms for Next Gen Core Services (NGCS), call handling equipment (CHE), Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) operational solutions have reduced costs and accelerated innovation in NG911 systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. NG911 Growth Environment
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in Public Safety Industry
- Strategic Imperative #1: Transformative Mega Trends
- Strategic Imperative #2: Disruptive Technologies
- Strategic Imperative #3: Geopolitical Chaos
3. The NG911 Vision
- NG911 High-level Objectives
- The Next Generation of Public Safety
- The Evolution of Traditional 911 to NG911
- Overview of an i3-compliant NG911 System
- NG911 Technical Discussion
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Dynamics
- Key Competitors
- Notable Awards, Acquisitions, and Partnerships 2021-2022 (1H)
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- The NG911 Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Metrics - Forecast Assumptions & Methodology
- Market Penetration Forecast
- The NG911 Scorecard - Key Considerations in a NG911 Award
- US Market Penetration - Closed NG911 Contracts by State (YE 2021)
- Market Penetration Analysis
- Market Share
- A Word on California's Unique NG911 Deployment Model
- Market Share Analysis
- Funding - Trends & Opportunities
- Revenue Forecast
- NG911 Revenue Forecast Elements
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecasts Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NGCS
- Competitive Environment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CHE
- Competitive Environment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GIS
- Competitive Environment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PSAP Operational Solutions
- Competitive Environment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Trends
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: NG911 Primary Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 2: ESInet/NGCS Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: CHE Providers
- Growth Opportunity 4: PSAP Operational Solutions Providers
10. Appendix
