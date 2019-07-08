NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.96%, in Value, from 2019 to 2029





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793707/?utm_source=PRN



Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market, 2019-2029



In terms of value, the global next generation anode materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.96% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth in the global next-generation anode materials market is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative anode materials to meet the current demand of highly efficient batteries by different end users such as electric vehicles, energy storage, and power tools.



The ongoing demand for efficient lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and other consumer electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and notebooks, is further escalating the requirement of innovative changes in batteries.The lithium-ion batteries are essential to unlock new growth scenarios in electric vehicles and energy storage devices.



The battery industry is evolving at an enormous rate with the entrance of new players and new technologies. This is expected to act as a catalyst to enable batteries in meeting the unmet demands in terms of their performance.



Expert Quote on Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market



"Silicon/silicon oxide blends are expected to witness fast growth in the medium term (2019-2024), while silicon-carbon composites are expected to witness healthy growth at a commercial scale in the long term (2025-2029)."



Scope of the Market Intelligent on the Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market



The purpose of the global next-generation anode materials market study is to gain a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements in the market. The research study focuses on unleashing the innovations in anode electrode of lithium-ion battery and aims to put forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of different next-generation anode materials.



The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Market Segmentation



Key next-generation anode materials that are identified in the global next-generation anode materials market include silicon/silicon oxide blend, silicon-carbon composite, silicon-graphene, lithium titanium oxide, and others.In terms of material type, silicon/silicon oxide blend anode material acquires the largest market share in the current scenario.



This is on the account of the rising global demand of electric vehicles, e-bikes, and e-buses, among others, and increasing focus on the lithium-ion batteries.



In terms of application, the material is in its initial phase of acceptance in consumer electronics goods such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.However, high adoption rate of this material is expected in the electric vehicles.



Tesla Inc., for instance, uses silicon oxide blended with synthetic graphite as an anode material in its Model S and Model 3 of electric vehicles. The company currently uses a minimal amount of around 5% of silicon oxide in the anode and intends to increase the silicon oxide content in graphite by 5% every year moving forward.



The applicability of next-generation anode materials varies based on their properties.For example, silicon/silicon oxide blend is the most widely used in the transportation segment, while silicon-carbon composite is largely consumed by the electrical and electronics industry.



The major reason of the large consumption in electrical and electronics application is the high durability, compatibility, and efficiency of the material when used in the lithium-ion batteries.



The key players operating in this market have increased their partnership and collaboration activities over the recent years to expand their business and upgrade their technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the end-user industries such as electric vehicles, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by several important players in this market of next-generation anode materials, with the motive of bringing improvement in the lithium-ion batteries.



Key Companies in the Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market



Some of the key players operating in the next-generation anode materials market are Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc., Amprius, Inc., BTR New Energy Material Ltd., California Lithium Battery, Enevate Corporation, Enovix, HITACHI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., LeydenJar Technologies BV, NanoGraf Corporation, NEXEON LTD., Shanshan Technology, OneD Material, LLC, Paraclete Energy, Inc., pH Matter LLC, SCT HK, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., and Talga Resources Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What was the total revenue generated by the global next-generation anode material market for autonomous in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019 – 2029?

• What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global next-generation anode market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• How does the supply chain function in the next-generation anode materials market?

• Which are the key application areas from which different next-generation anode materials experienced high demand in 2018, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of next-generation anode materials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2029?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2014-2018?

• Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the next-generation anode materials market during 2019-2029?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for next-generation anode materials?

• Which are the consumption patterns of next-generation anode materials across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2018-2029?





Countries Covered

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• North America

• U.S.

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• U.K.

• Poland

• Hungary

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793707/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

