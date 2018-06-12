Global Next-Generation Batteries Market to 2030

The Next-Generation Batteries Market, 2018-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing opportunities for next-generation batteries (beyond Li-ion).

The focus of this study is on advanced battery chemistries that are currently being developed/have already been developed, such as lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries, solid-state batteries, thin film batteries, printed batteries and other advanced variation of Li-ion batteries, and the likely evolution of these novel concepts in the mid to long term. Backed by funding from several venture capital firms and strategic investors, this evolving market has its hopes pinned on the efforts of a significant number of start-ups, small-and mid-sized companies.

It is estimated that, at present, more than one billion rechargeable Li-ion cells are produced each year to cater to the demands of the portable electronics market alone. However, despite their successful market deployment, excellent energy density and cost-effectiveness, certain limitations, such as concerns related to the use of liquid electrolytes (risk of leakage and flammability), have also been associated with Li-ion batteries. A case-in-point being Samsung's massive global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 series of mobile phones in September 2016, due to the safety issues associated with the Li-ion batteries used in them.



It is also worth highlighting that a wide variety of niche and disparate application areas, such as miniature medical devices, smart wearables, wireless sensors/IoT devices, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, powered smart cards, cosmetic patches, smart labels/packaging, electric/hybrid vehicles, and energy storage systems have surfaced in the past few years. Most of these advanced technology-enabled applications require new form factors and designs that conventional Li-ion batteries are unable to provide, pertaining to their size and safety limitations. These drawbacks have opened the door to immense innovation opportunities and added a new dimension to the competition amongst global battery developers, resulting in the establishment of next-generation battery technologies.



In contrast to the conventional Li-ion batteries, next-generation product chemistries, which include lithium polymer, printed, solid-state, thin film and ultra-thin films batteries, have been proven to be safe under abusive conditions, demonstrated significant improvements in terms of overall performance, and are environmental-friendly. Moreover, owing to their flexible form factor, it is believed that these batteries can offer virtually limitless flexibility in term of design, materials and construction.



At about 1/10th of the thickness of the thinnest prismatic liquid Li-ion cells, next-generation batteries have demonstrated significant potential to serve various upcoming markets. As a result, these batteries have captured the interest of several stakeholders in this industry; in fact, since 2010, over 7,000 patents have been published on next-generation battery technologies. It is anticipated that as the market becomes more mature, it is likely to benefit from economies of scale, resulting in further performance improvements and cost reductions.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period of 2018-2030 across several potential application areas of next-generation batteries, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, medical devices, powered smart cards/smart labels, RFID tags, smart wearables and wireless sensors/IoT devices. In addition, on the basis of the likely usability of different next-generation battery types across aforementioned applications, we have provided the distribution of the market across various types of batteries, such as lithium polymer, printed, solid-state, thin film, ultra-thin and other types of advanced Li-ion batteries.



The forecast also includes distribution of the market opportunity across major regions of the globe, namely North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Considering the uncertainties related to investments and large-scale production of next generation batteries across different geographies, and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, representing the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. An Overview of Batteries

3.2. Types of Batteries

3.3. Next-Generation Batteries

3.4. Potential Applications of Next-Generation Batteries

3.5. Growth Drivers and Road Blocks Related to Next-Generation Batteries



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Next-Generation Batteries: List of Industry Players

4.3. Relative Usability Analysis across Different Applications: Types of Batteries

4.4. Relative Usability Analysis across Different Applications: Capacity of Batteries

4.5. Recent Initiatives in Different Industries



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Lithium Polymer Battery Manufacturers

5.2.1. BrightVolt

5.2.2. Padre Electronics

5.2.3. Routejade

5.3. Solid-state Battery Manufacturers

5.3.1. Ilika

5.3.2. Cymbet

5.2.3. ProLogium Technology

5.4. Thin Film Battery Manufacturers

5.4.1. STMicroelectronics

5.4.2. Excellatron

5.4.3. Front Edge Technology

5.5. Printed Battery Manufacturers

5.5.1. Blue Spark Technologies

5.5.2. Enfucell

5.5.3. Zinergy UK

5.6. Other Next-Generation Battery Manufacturers

5.6.1. Enevate

5.6.2. OXIS Energy

5.6.3. SolidEnergy Systems



6. PATENT ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Next-Generation Batteries: Patent Analysis

6.4. Next-Generation Batteries: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

6.5. Next-Generation Batteries: Patent Valuation Analysis

6.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations



7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

7.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups



8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Types of Funding

8.3. Next-Generation Batteries: Funding Instances

8.4. Concluding Remarks



9. MARKET FORECAST

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global Next-Generation Batteries Market

9.4. Global Next-Generation Batteries Market by Applications

9.5. Global Next-Generation Batteries Market by Type of Batteries

9.6. Global Next-Generation Batteries Market by Chargeability

9.7. Regional Markets for Next-Generation Batteries



10. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. David A Ainsworth, CEO, OXIS Energy

10.3. Graeme Purdy, CEO, Ilika

10.4. Pritesh Hiralal, CEO, Zinergy UK

10.5. Jeff Sather, VP, Technology and Customer Solutions, Cymbet

10.6. Lisa Hsu, Spokesperson and Deputy Marketing Manager, ProLogium Technology

10.7. Xiachang Zhang, Chairman, Enfucell

10.8. Yuan Yang, Assistant Professor, Columbia University, New York



11. CONCLUSION

11.1. Batteries, Specifically those based on Li-ion Chemistry, have Significantly Revolutionized the Portable Electronics Industry

11.2. Although the Current Market is Dominated by Conventional Li-ion Batteries, Next-Generation Batteries are Gradually Gaining Traction

11.3. Inherently Safe Designs, High Energy Densities and Extreme Temperature Tolerance Allow Next-Generation Batteries to be Used across a Range of Niche Applications

11.4. Consistent R&D Efforts have Served to Augment the Wider Acceptance of Next-Generation Batteries

11.5. Start-ups, backed by both Private and Public Domain Investors, are Driving the Innovation in this Field

11.6. Driven by a Diverse Variety of Non-Overlapping Target Applications, the Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant Pace in the Coming Years



12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



