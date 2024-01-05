Global Next-Generation Battery Material Technology Analysis Report 2023: Advances in Energy and Power Density, Cycle Life, and Safety of Next-gen Batteries to Address Diverse Applications

05 Jan, 2024, 19:00 ET
The "Next-Generation Battery Material Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research identifies and analyzes technology advancements in materials used in emerging battery technologies. These technological advancements are dedicated to next-gen battery materials for solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries.
The study provides insights on key focus areas of the technology, their challenges, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in next-gen battery materials is also covered.
With the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, the need for high-performance batteries is increasing. The shift toward improved battery technologies with higher energy density, longer lifespan, and increased safety is pushing technical advancements in next-generation (next-gen) battery material technologies. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are extensively used in EVs, mobile gadgets, and energy storage systems.
However, this technology has limitations in terms of energy capacity, recharging time, overheating, and thermal runaway, which can cause fires or explosions. Emerging materials include advancements that can overcome the challenges of conventional battery material degradation and the risk of thermal runaway.
Materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium can have a negative impact on the environment during extraction and processing. Sustainability and environmental impact are becoming more critical considerations in battery material development. Emphasis on developing materials that are less dependent on scarce or toxic elements is increasing.
The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for next-gen battery materials, categorized into different domains, such as:
- Components including cathode, anode, electrolytes and separators;
- Battery technologies including solid-state, metal-air, lithium-sulfur, and sodium-ion batteries;
- Application markets including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and grid storage.
Governments and battery developers worldwide have recognized the significance of these advanced battery materials technologies and their disruption potential in renewable energy integration, electric vehicles, and grid-scale storage. Governments have initiated funding programs and grants for research institutes and material developers to promote research and the development of next-gen battery materials.
Key Questions Addressed:
- What are the emerging technologies for next-gen battery materials?
- What are the R&D efforts in new material innovation for improved battery materials?
- What are the new trends in next-gen battery materials and application along with their commercialization stage?
- What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the next-gen battery materials technologies?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation (Next-gen) Battery Materials Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Significant Growth of Next-gen Battery R&D in the Last 5 Years
- The Challenges of Conventional Battery Materials
- SSB Technology Outlook
- Metal-air Battery Technology Outlook
- Li-S Battery Technology Outlook
- Na-ion Battery (NIB) Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Material Development Enhancing the Overall Economic Viability of Energy Storage Systems
- Key Differentiating Factors of Next-gen Battery Materials
- Emerging Next-gen Battery Material Technological Development to Overcome Restraints and Address Unmet Needs
- Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Drivers
- Next-gen Battery Material Technology Growth Restraints
Technology Analysis: Anode Materials
- Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Anode Material Technology Segmentation
- Metal/Metalloid-based Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Metal/Metalloids
- Non-metal-based Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Non-metals
- Polymer-based Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Polymers
- Composite-based Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Composites
- Nanomaterial-based Anode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Anode Materials: Nanomaterials
- The Top 3 Promising Anode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights
- Key Stakeholders Developing Anode Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Analysis: Cathode Materials
- Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Cathode Material Technology Segmentation
- Sulfur-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Sulfur
- Transition Metal-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Transition Metals
- Metal Oxide-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Metal Oxides
- Polymer-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Polymers
- Ceramic-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Ceramics
- Nanomaterial-based Cathode Material Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Battery Cathode Materials: Nanomaterials
- The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights
- Key Stakeholders Developing Cathode Materials Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Innovation: Electrolytes
- Electrolyte Material Technology Outlook
- Electrolytes Materials Technology Segmentation
- Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Inorganic Solid Electrolytes
- Polymer Electrolyte Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Polymer-based
- Nitrile-based Electrolyte Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Nitrile-based
- Li Salt Electrolyte Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Li Salts
- Other Electrolytes Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Electrolyte Materials: Others
- The Top 3 Promising Electrolyte Material Technologies - Analyst Insights
- Key Stakeholders Developing Electrolyte Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Technology Innovation: Separators
- Separator Material Technology Outlook
- Separator Material Technology Segmentation
- Polymer Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: Polymers
- Composite Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: Composites
- NASICON Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: NASICON
- Transition Metal Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: Transition Metals
- Nitride Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: Nitrides
- Nanomaterial-based Separator Technology Outlook
- Next-gen Separator Materials: Nanomaterials
- The Top 3 Promising Cathode Material Technologies - Analyst Insights
- Key Stakeholders Developing Separator Material Technology for Next-gen Batteries
Funding and Investment Scenario
- Next-gen Battery Material Funding and Investment Outlook, 2019-2023
- Key Funding Activities for Next-gen Battery Materials
IP Analysis
- Global Next-gen Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
- Global Next-gen Anode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
- Global Next-gen Cathode Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
- Global Next-gen Electrolyte Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
- Global Next-gen Separator Battery Materials IP Analysis from 2019 to 2023
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Polymer Electrolytes and New Processing Methods
- Growth Opportunity 2: Nano-based Anodes and Cathodes Development and Commercialization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Highly Precise Material Thickness, Composition, and Morphology
