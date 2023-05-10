Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $15 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The base year for market data is 2021, with historical data provided for 2020 and 2019 and forecast data provided through 2027. Historical, base year, and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report.

An increasing number of cancer cases globally is one of the significant factors contributing to industry growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements in diagnostic tests are further expected to fuel industry growth. Moreover, supportive government initiatives and rising awareness are additional factors anticipated to boost growth during the forecast period.

For instance, the Biden-Harris administration has set a goal of decreasing the cancer mortality rate by 50% over the next 25 years and enhancing the knowledge surrounding people living with and surviving tumors.



Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and the prevalence of the disease has been escalating at an alarming rate. Therefore, healthcare professionals are focusing on developing effective screening and treatment solutions to check prevalence levels. Early screening increases the success rate of treatment regimens. As a result, healthcare agencies and market players, through various awareness programs, are promoting routine check-ups and screenings. For instance, in March 2022, HHS announced funding of $5 million to improve equity in cancer screening at health centers.



The global oncology burden is projected to reach 28.4 million cases in 2040, a 47% growth from 2020. Thus, a rise in the incidence is anticipated to boost the adoption of cancer diagnostic products.

In April 2022, the Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC) collaborated with pharmaceutical companies by permitting access to comprehensive testing for all cancer patients globally. The PCC drives diverse initiatives to grow patient access to precision diagnostics using wide-ranging genomic testing, including next generation sequencing (NGS). The founding members of PCC include Novartis, Bayer, Roche, and GlaxoSmithKline.



Advanced diagnostics for cancer represent a significant market opportunity for life sciences companies. Many cancer types are on the rise as the aging populations of many countries continue to grow. As a result, there is an increasing demand for noninvasive diagnostic assays that can detect cancers earlier, molecularly subtype tumors to guide therapy decisions and monitor cancer recurrence in treated individuals.



Cancer remains the second leading cause of death worldwide despite advances in treatment. Cancer takes a tremendous toll on patients, families, and society. One pressing need in cancer diagnostics is earlier-stage identification, identifying cancer before it has spread to other body parts. Several companies are using advanced diagnostic platforms to develop and validate assays that detect cancer earlier to meet this need. Sanomics, Prenetics, Guardant, Thrive Earlier Detection, AnPac BioMedical, and Grail are notable examples.



A second pressing need in cancer is a more accurate classification of suspicious lesions or nodules (malignant or benign). Correct type leads to better treatment decisions and fewer unnecessary, invasive biopsies. In the case of lung cancer, peripheral lung nodules are very difficult to biopsy, deep within the small branches of the lung, often beyond the reach of the bronchoscope. Needle biopsy is problematic, carrying the risk of lung collapse and infection. New, non-invasive blood-based tests are needed to assess nodules.

Report Includes

15 data tables and 80 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for next generation cancer diagnostics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of next generation cancer diagnostics market based on type, application, and region

Description of arrays and microfluidics (LOAC) technologies, multiplex conventional technologies, next generation sequencing technology and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology

Analysis of underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Coverage of the key initiatives and programs related to the next generation cancer diagnostics market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., and Illumina Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Next Generation Sequencing in Personalized Medicine

3.2.1 Cost-Effective

3.2.2 Samples Required

3.3 NGS in Clinical Oncology

3.3.1 Accurate Detection of Genetic Mutations

3.3.2 Precision Diagnostics

3.3.3 Tumor Genomic Profiling

3.4 Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

3.5 Liquid Biopsy Technologies

3.6 Liquid Biopsy as a Market-Driving Force

3.6.1 Key Trends

3.7 Industry

3.8 Diagnostics Overview

3.9 Arrays and Microfluidics (Loac) Technologies

3.9.1 Dna Microarrays

3.9.2 Protein Microarrays

3.9.3 Microfluidics

3.10 Multiplex Conventional Technologies

3.11 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Technology

Chapter 4 Cancer Diagnostics Market

4.1 Forces Driving Growth

4.2 Cancer Markets

4.3 Market for Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site

4.3.1 Bladder Cancer

4.3.2 Brain Cancer

4.3.3 Breast Cancer

4.4 Market for Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Purpose of Analysis

4.4.1 Screening/Early Detection Market

4.4.2 Diagnostics Market

4.4.3 Therapy Guidance Market

4.4.4 Monitoring Market

4.5 Market for Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Test Platform

4.5.1 Pcr Test Platform

4.5.2 NGS Test Platform

4.5.3 Array/Microfluidics Test Platform

4.5.4 Cells And/Or Ev Capture Test Platform

4.5.5 Multiplex Conventional Test Platform

4.6 Market for Test Platforms by Cancer Site

4.6.1 Pcr Test Platform

4.6.2 NGS Test Platform

4.7 Market by Diagnostic Segment

4.7.1 Screening/Early Detection Market

4.7.2 Diagnostics Market

4.7.3 Monitoring Market

4.7.4 Therapy Guidance Market

4.7.5 Breast Cancer Diagnostics

4.7.6 Digestive Cancer Diagnostics

4.7.7 Respiratory and Skin Cancer Diagnostics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown Application by Cancer Site

5.1 Overview

5.2 Bladder Cancer

5.3 Brain Cancer

5.3.1 Types of Brain Cancer

5.4 Breast Cancer

5.4.1 Risk

5.4.2 Breast Cancer Screening

5.4.3 Prognosis and Pharmacogenetics Tests

5.4.4 Breast Cancer Mdx Platforms

5.4.5 Status of Next-Generation Breast Cancer Tests

5.4.6 Treatment

5.5 Gynecologic Cancers

5.5.1 Cervical Cancer

5.5.2 Ovarian Cancer

5.6 Colorectal Cancer

5.6.1 Conventional Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

5.6.2 Next-Generation Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Tests

5.7 Cancer Unknown Primary

5.8 Gastric Cancer

5.9 Kidney Cancer

5.10 Hematologic Tests: Leukemia and Myeloma

5.11 Liver Cancer

5.12 Lung Cancer

5.13 Hematologic Tests: Lymphomas

5.14 Melanoma

5.15 Pan-Cancer

5.16 Prostate Cancer

5.17 Thyroid Cancer

Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies

6.1 Overview

6.2 Population Sequencing Programs

6.3 Introduction

6.4 Crispr

Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

7.1 Overview of the Geographical Distribution of the Market

7.2 Overview

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.6 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Artivion Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Caladrius Biosciences

Celgene Corp.

Commence Bio

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Epic Sciences Inc.

Genexine

Geron

Illumina Inc.

Immunocellular Therapeutics

Inex Innovations Exchange Pte. Ltd.

Inivata Ltd.

Interpace Diagnostics LLC

Invivoscribe Inc.

Medtronic plc

Merck Kgaa

Novartis AG

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Silicon Biosystems S.P.A

Sphere Fluidics Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitatex Inc.

