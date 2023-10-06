Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Key Players are Focusing on Innovative Product Launches and Geographical Expansion to Maintain their Competitive Edge

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (LOAC & RT-PCR, Protein Microarrays), By Application, By Cancer Type, By Function, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 29.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030

The growth of the market is attributed to the increased demand for diagnostics due to the rising incidence of oncology conditions aided by the rising development and introduction of novel product offerings. Next-generation technology offers high-value opportunities and growth prospects, specifically with the accelerated development of companion diagnostics for personalized and advanced genomic medicine.

The integration of epigenetic analysis into next-generation diagnostics has the potential to unlock novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets. By deciphering the epigenetic alterations specific to different types or subtypes, researchers and clinicians gain the ability to identify new pathways for personalized treatment approaches.

This has helped in providing new opportunities for developing innovative diagnostic tools, therapeutic interventions, and precision medicine strategies. For instance, in April 2023, the new double multi-omics solution by biomodal was launched commercially, showcasing the combined potential of genetic and epigenetic information obtained from a single low-volume sample.

This innovative solution provides diverse data modalities that can be leveraged for various applications, beginning with 10ng of cell-free DNA input. The active participation of global organizations such as the National Cancer Institute, Cancer Research Institute, National Foundation for Cancer Research, and Cancer Research UK supports the growth of the global market.

In addition, advancements in diagnostic laboratories and the adoption of integrated and automated lab systems provide extensive opportunities for advanced workflow systems, leading to increased revenue generation over the forecast period. Moreover, the transition from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing, facilitated by the anticipated commercialization of technologically advanced products, including diagnostic kits, instruments, and reagents, is further fueling the growth of the market.

In February 2023, the WHO released a Global Breast Cancer Initiative Framework, outlining a roadmap to save 2.5 million lives from cancer by 2040.

The launch of the new framework combines and coincides with the upcoming World Cancer Day campaign and recommends that countries implement the three pillars of health promotion for timely diagnosis, early detection, and suitable management to attain the targets set forth.

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • Based on technology, the next-generation sequencing segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 36.6% owing to continuous advancements in NGS technology, growing interest in genomic research, and expanding clinical applications of NGS
  • In terms of application, the biomarker development segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 40.68% due to the rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, high accuracy levels are demonstrated by biomarker tests, reaching up to 90% in investigational studies, and their ability to enhance sensitivity in tumor screening
  • Based on cancer type, the others segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 44.28%. The dominance of the segment is due to the rising advancements in next-generation technologies that have enabled more accurate and comprehensive detection and profiling of various types of biomarkers
  • In 2022, North America dominated the market for next-generation in 2022 with a revenue share of 40.52%, owing to the larger patient pool in the region compared to other regions, aided by a strong focus on research and development and the presence of major players
  • Key players are constantly focusing on product launches and geographical expansion to maintain their presence

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

  • Exponentially decreasing cost of genetic sequencing
  • Development of cluster chip technology and potential applications of CTC in cancer management
  • Rising demand for preventive medicine & companion diagnostics
  • Growing cancer incidence

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Requirement of expensive laboratory set-up for implementation of novel tests

Business Analysis Tools

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis
  • Pipeline Analysis

Competitive Landscape

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Novartis Ag
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Abbott
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Dako)
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Qiagen
  • Cepheid
  • Opko Health, Inc.
  • Hologic, Inc (Gen-Probe)
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Sysmex
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Almac Group
  • Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Genomic Health, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sieb6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Barunson C&C's "Sunset Park" Development Aligns with Findings from the New "FOCUS Asian Volume 1: Subscriptions 2023" Study

Barunson C&C's "Sunset Park" Development Aligns with Findings from the New "FOCUS Asian Volume 1: Subscriptions 2023" Study

Following the announcement that Anthony Chen ("The Breaking Ice") is set to direct "Sunset Park" for Barunson C&C, a subsidiary of Barunson E&A, the...
Amidst Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Developments, New Report Reveals Biopharma's Take on CRO Thought Leadership

Amidst Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Developments, New Report Reveals Biopharma's Take on CRO Thought Leadership

In light of recent revelations where California-based Rejuvenation Technologies raised over $15 million in funding to pioneer anti-aging techniques...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.