Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report 2023: Increasing Data Generation with Rising Use of Smartphones and Wearable Devices Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Storage System (Direct-Attached, Network-Attached, Storage Area Network), Storage Architecture, Storage Medium, Storage Systems, Deployment Type, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market is projected to grow from USD 60.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 86.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as surging adoption of IoT technologies and connected devices, increasing adoption of NVMe in enterprise storage systems, and rising data generation with surge in use of mobile and smart wearable devices.

Market for SAN segment to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period

The market for SAN storage systems is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. SAN's high I/O processing speeds and low latency make it a good option for high-speed transactional environments such as enterprise databases and high-traffic e-commerce websites. The SAN storage market is expected to be dominated by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and IT and telecommunications sectors because of the rapid adoption of digital technologies in these sectors. As a result, there will be high demand for high-speed cloud-centric data storage systems with reliable data storage architecture.

The hybrid segment is projected to record high CAGR during the forecast period

The hybrid segment is projected to record the high CAGR during the forecast period. The hybrid system consists of both on-premises and remote/cloud deployments, where active data is stored in the on-premises system, and inactive data is shifted to remote location-based systems. This is also known as disaster recovery management. The inclination toward such deployment models is increasing day by day as companies need to keep a backup of crucial data to avoid the loss of critical information in the case of any disaster. One of the benefits of hybrid cloud storage is that it combines on-premises control over infrastructure, security, and data with the flexibility of cloud technology.

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region in Next-Generation Data Storage market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Next-Generation Data Storage market during the forecast period. Adopting big data, IoT, and other digital and virtualized platforms in Asia-Pacific economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea also increases the requirement for efficient data storage management solutions. Rules and regulations in these economies are compelling the banking and telecom companies to store a large volume of historical data and manage it in a secure manner. The Asia-Pacific market is open to adopting advanced technologies in data storage further supporting the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Data Generation with Rising Use of Smartphones and Wearable Devices

Surging Adoption of IoT Technologies and Connected Devices

Rising Use of 5G Technology

Increasing Adoption of NVMe Technology in SSD and Data Storage Applications

Restraints

Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Growing Requirement for Real-Time Data

Increasing Traction of Industrial Grade Flash Memories

Challenges

Lack of Proper Infrastructure to Secure Data

High Latency Issue Witnessed by Storage Devices Connected Through Internet

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Data

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct-Attached Storage

6.3 Network-Attached Storage

6.4 Storage Area Network

7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Medium

7.1 Introduction

7.2 HDD

7.3 SDD

7.4 Tape

8 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Architecture

8.1 Introduction

8.2 File- & Object-based Storage

8.2.1 File Storage

8.2.2 Object Storage

8.3 Block Storage

9 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprises

9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2.2 Manufacturing

9.2.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

9.2.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.2.5 Media & Entertainment

9.2.6 Others

9.2.6.1 Energy & Power

9.2.6.2 Education & Research

9.2.6.3 Business & Consulting

9.2.6.4 Transportation & Logistics

9.3 Government Bodies

9.4 Cloud Service Providers

9.5 Telecom Companies

10 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Deployment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.3 Cloud

10.4 Hybrid

11 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

