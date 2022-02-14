Global Next-Generation Network Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Network Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next-Generation Network Market is estimated to be USD 26.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The constant improvement in technological innovations in the telecommunication industry and low operational costs are major consumers moving towards Next Generation Network. This network supports various features such as high-speed services and data services.

Furthermore, it offers a single network that is capable of carrying information for a phone call, web session, video conference, from the source to the destination. An increase in data traffic across the globe has created the demand for high-speed networks. However, substitutes such as high-speed wireless networks and digital subscriber lines are hindering market growth.



Moreover, rising demand for new advanced technology for supporting services such as M2M and cloud is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



The Global Next-Generation Network Market is segmented based on Offering, Application, End-User, and Geography.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Next Generation Network Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand in High-Speed Multimedia Services

4.1.2 Low Operational Cost

4.1.3 Rapidly Increasing Data Traffic

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Related to the Infrastructure

4.2.2 The Reluctance of Small Service Providers

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Demand for New Advanced Technology

4.3.2 Huge investments by the government and companies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Substitutes



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Next-Generation Network Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Router

6.2.2 Switch

6.2.3 Gateway

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software-Defined Network (SDN)

6.3.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Consulting Services

6.4.2 Integration Services

6.4.3 Managed Services



7 Global Next-Generation Network Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internet Video

7.3 Iptv & Video on Demand

7.4 File Sharing, Gaming, and Web Data



8 Global Next-Generation Network Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telecom Service Provider

8.3 Internet Service Provider

8.4 Government



9 Global Next-Generation Network Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adtran

11.2 Ciena

11.3 Cisco

11.4 Citrix Systems

11.5 Commverge Solutions

11.6 Ericsson

11.7 Extreme Networks

11.8 F5 Networks

11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.10 Huawei

11.11 IBM

11.12 Infradata

11.13 Juniper Network

11.14 M2 Telecommunication

11.15 NEC Corporation

11.16 Nokia

11.17 Oracle Corporation

11.18 PortaOne

11.19 Samsung Electronics

11.20 Telcobridges

11.21 Teles

11.22 Telstra

11.23 ZTE



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9m2wl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets