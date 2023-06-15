Global Next-Generation Optical Fiber (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) Markets, 2022-2023 & 2031: Growing Investments in Defense and Security Industry Bodes Well for the Sector

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber) - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Product Type, Material Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) is projected to reach $1,053.4 million by 2031 from $137.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The demand for the next-generation optical fiber is anticipated to grow with the increasing demand from end-user industries such as telecommunications, information technology, medical devices, and aerospace and defense, among others.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period (2022-2031), the increasing adoption of next-generation optical fibers in the telecommunications industry and the growing information technology products in several emerging economies, including China, India, and others, are expected to further fuel the advancement of global next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber).

However, the design complexities and power attenuation in the next generation of optical fibers are leading to an increase in the cost of components and installation. Furthermore, the shortage of skilled workforce in the optics industry is acting as a challenge to the growth of the next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber).

In the next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber), North America is anticipated to gain traction in terms of next-generation optical fiber production, owing to the continuous growth in the adoption of advanced telecommunications technologies such as 5G and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) is in the growth phase. Increased investment and research and development activities are expected to boost the market.

Furthermore, due to high demand from end-user industries and the rising need for high-speed and large-capacity data transmission, the growing adoption of smart electronic devices globally is expected to increase the demand for multicore and hollow core optical fibers, thereby bolstering the global next-generation optical fiber market.

Moreover, the global next-generation optical fiber market is expected to benefit from the growing implementation of advanced and efficient telecommunication technologies such as 5G, which promotes market expansion.

Industrial Impacts

Next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) offers high-speed and large-capacity data transmission with reduced attenuation, dispersion, and distortion, among others.

As a result, these advanced optical fibers are getting prominence in a variety of industries, including telecommunication, medical, aerospace and defense, and information technology, among others. One area where implementation has been significantly greater is the telecommunications industry, which has created opportunities for both existing market participants and market entrants.

Furthermore, next-generation optical fibers have a moderate to high impact on end-user industries; however, in the upcoming future, with increasing penetration of telecommunication, medical, aerospace and defense, information technology, and other industries, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global next-generation optical fiber market (multicore and hollow core fiber) has been segmented by material type, among which glass accounted for around 84.5% and plastic holds around 15.5% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of value.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Hollow Core Optical Fiber

Newport Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

IRFlex Corporation

IXBlue

Thorlabs, Inc.

NKT Photonics A/S

IDIL Fibres Optiques

Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd

Guiding Photonics

RISE AB

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Lumenisity

Few-cycle

Multicore Optical Fiber

NEC Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

IXBlue

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

IPT Fiber

Humanetics

Zhongshan Meisu Technology Co.,Ltd.

Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future

Increasing Demand for 5G Mobile Networks

Growing Demand in Laser and Sensing Applications

Business Opportunities

Growing Investments in Defense and Security Industry

Increasing Global Interest in the Space Industry

Rising Need for Higher-Speed and Larger-Capacity Transmission Systems (Telecom Transmission)

Business Drivers

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Centers

Growing Demand in Biomedical Applications

Growing Demand for Microelectronics

Business Challenges

High Installation Cost

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Business Strategies

Product Developments

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

Ecosystem of Global Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory/Certification Bodies

Government Programs

Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

Technological Advancements in Global Next-Generation Optical Fiber Market (Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber)

Comparison between Multicore and Hollow Core Fiber vs Conventional Single Core Optical Fiber

