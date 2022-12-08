Global Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market to Reach $1.54 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.69%

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (NGS Commercial Software), by Workflow, by Mode, by End-use, by Read Length, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation sequencing data analysis market is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.69% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to a significant decline in the cost of NGS installation in clinical diagnosis. Furthermore, the accessibility of genomic and proteomic data is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities. In addition, a reduction in the cost of sequencing is anticipated to boost the adoption rate of NGS, which would further drive the industry. The availability of tools, such as the Targeted Methyl-Seq platform and Agilent's HaloPlex capture system from EpiGentek Group Inc. has aided in the DNA methylation profiles determination in individual genomes. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced NGS usage and has created a huge demand.

The NGS tools can generate a significant amount of data for scientists to analyze and study pathogenesis. Researchers from industry, academia, and government have used data analysis technology to help in understanding the characteristics, phylogenetics, and processes of SARS-CoV2. NGS technologies have helped to unveil biological information that has not been studied yet using conventional technologies. For instance, NGS has helped study genomic patterns associated with various biological processes and epigenomics. However, issues related to accessing storage management, and analysis of data are anticipated to offer huge R&D prospects, thus, driving the industry growth. Researchers that use high-throughput sequencers demand software systems, such as Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) to archive and handle sequencing information.

Furthermore, the introduction of workflow management system solutions, such as Galaxy and Chipster, drives demand for technological advancements in data storage and management. Demand for technologically advanced infrastructure to monitor the flow of data analysis process from data generation to preliminary analysis to higher-level analysis has increased. Moreover, NGS data analysis tools are being constantly upgraded for obtaining effective results and higher utility. For instance, in December 2021, Bionano Genomics launched BioDiscovery's NxClinical Software Version 6.1 for genome analysis. The version enables enhanced visualization and interpretation of NGS data for cancer and genetic disease domains. Such developments are anticipated to drive the industry over the forecast period.

Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Report Highlights

The services product segment dominated the industry in 2021. NGS has several advantages, in terms of speed and affordability, and many research institutes are unable to adopt it due to a lack of skilled professionals and sufficient computational infrastructure

The tertiary analysis workflow segment captured the major revenue share in 2021 as it accounts for the complex and important step of NGS, which is linked with the interpretation of the results

The in-house mode segment dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming years. However, the outsourced mode segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 owing to time and cost advantages

The short-read sequencing segment held the maximum share in 2021 due to the high adoption of short-read sequencing techniques and their cost-effective nature & ability to work with DNA fragments and the availability of several tools & algorithms

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Demand For Efficient Algorithms And Tools For Analysis Of Large Amount Of Data Generated By Sequencers

Introduction Of Technological Advancements In Cloud Computing And Data Integration

Increasing Penetration Of The NGS Technology In Personalized Medicine And Precision Diagnosis

Rising Academic Research Based On NGS Protocols

Market Restraints

Challenges In Sequence Compression And Data Storage

Selection Of Appropriate Algorithms And Parallelizing Scientific Workflows

Budget And Time Constraints

