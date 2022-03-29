Global Next Generation Sequencing Kits Markets, 2022-2035: Presently, More than 280 NGS Library Preparation Kits are Available in the Market

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced, Type of End User and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Kits Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of NGS library preparation kits over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for NGS library preparation kits over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.

Compared to the Human Genome Project (~USD 3 billion), the cost of sequencing a single genome has decreased considerably (to USD 1,000), for currently available technologies. Given the ongoing innovation in this field, stakeholders further believe that, over the next decade, the aforementioned cost may further get reduced to USD 100. It is worth mentioning that this decrease in genome sequencing cost has led to an increase in the number of genomes being sequenced, across the globe.



Despite the recent advances in the field of genomics, the nucleotide library preparation process is still marred with several challenges, including requirement of large amounts of input samples, low volume of yield and concerns related to quality of the product.

In addition, the manual DNA library / RNA library preparation process is time consuming, requiring extensive manipulation and expensive reagents. Therefore, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are constantly identifying / developing ways to improve the process of DNA library / RNA library preparation.

Amidst other alternatives, the use of NGS library preparation kits has emerged as a viable option for various drug developers and academic / research institutes to overcome the existing challenges associated with conventional DNA library / RNA library preparation methods. These kits require less input material and are capable of generating precise DNA library / RNA libraries with minimum errors.

Presently, more than 280 NGS library preparation kits are available in the market; these are compatible with a broad range of sequencing platforms, including Illumina, Ion Torrent and BGI NGS platforms. It is worth mentioning that over 3,200 patents related to NGS library preparation kits have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies and the introduction of novel and advanced NGS techniques, the NGS library preparation kits market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Genome Sequencing

3.3. Types of Genome Sequencing

3.4. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: List of Providers



5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Methodology

5.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Competitive Landscape



6. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Agilent Technologies

6.3. BioDynami

6.4. Creative Biogene

6.5. New England Biolabs

6.6. PerkinElmer

6.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific



7. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Abcam

7.3. Devyser

7.4. Diagenode

7.5. Lexogen

7.6. Roche

7.7. Tecan



8. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN ASIA PACIFIC

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Enzynomics

8.3. MGI

8.4. Takara Bio

8.5. TIANGEN Biotech

8.6. TransGen Biotech

8.7. Vazyme



9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Analysis

9.4. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Benchmarking

9.5. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Valuation

9.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021-2035

10.3.1. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced

10.3.2. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Type of End User

10.3.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Geography



11. CASE STUDY: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Historical Evolution of Genome Sequencing

11.3. Next Generation Sequencing Technologies

11.4. Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers

11.5. Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers: Non-Industry Players



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS



13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Tecan



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



Companies Mentioned

10x Genomics

1st BASE

Abcam

ABclonal

Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL)

Active Motif

Admera Health

Agendia

Agilent Technologies

Agiomix

AgriGenome Labs

Almac Group

Annoroad Gene Technology

ANTISEL

Applied Biological Materials (abm)

Arizona Genomics Institute

Auragen

Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF)

BD

BGI Genomics

BioChain

BioDynami

Biofidal

Bio-Rad

Biosearch Technologies (Acquired by LGC)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brigham Young University

Broad Institute

CD Genomics

CeGaT

Cellecta

CEN4GEN

CENTOGENE

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP)

for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

City of Hope

Claret Bioscience

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Columbia Genome Center

Creative Biogene

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dante Labs

De Novo Genomics

Devyser

DiaCarta

Diagenode (Acquired by Hologic)

Diagnomics

Diversigen

DNA Genotek

DNA Link

DNAVision

Durham University

University Earlham Institute

Eclipse Bioinnovations

Edinburgh Genomics

Enzo Life Sciences

Enzynomics

EpiGentek

Eurofins Genomics

Fasteris

Firalis

Fluidigm

Fulgent Genetics

Full Genomes Corporation (FGC)

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genapsys

Gencove

Gene by Gene

GeneFirst

GENEWIZ

Genome.One

GenomeScan

GenomeStream

Genomics Personalized Health

Genomix4Life

Genosity

Genotypic Technology

GenScript

Genuity Science (Previously known as WuXi NextCODE)

GenXPro

Guardant Health

Harvard College

HistoGenetics

Icahn Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology

Integrated DNA Technologies

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illumina

Immatics Biotechnologies

Intact Genomics

Johns Hopkins University

Leland Stanford Junior University

Lexogen

LGC

Loop Genomics

Lucigen (Acquired by LGC)

Macrogen

MagBio Genomics

Maryland Genomics

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massey University

Mass General Brigham (Previously known as Partners HealthCare)

Max Planck Institute

McGill University

Molecular Cloning Laboratories (MCLAB)

MedGenome

Merck

MGI

Microsynth

MNG Laboratories (Acquired by LabCorp)

MOgene

myGenomics

Natera

National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)

National Instrumentation Center for Environmental Management

New England Biolabs (NEB)

New York Genome Center (NYGC)

NimaGen

Norgen Biotek

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

OGT

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF)

Omega Bioservices

Otogenetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

PerkinElmer

Phalanx Biotech

Psomagen

Q2 Solutions

QIAGEN

Quantabio

Quick Biology

Rapid Genomics

RealSeq Biosciences

REPROCELL

Roche

RTL Genomics

SeqLL

SeqMatic

Shanghai Oe Biotech

Source BioScience

Stanford University

StarSEQ

Swift Biosciences (Acquired by IDT)

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

Tecan

Tempus

Texas A&M AgriLife

The Sequencing Center

Theragen Etex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The University of Edinburgh

TIANGEN Biotech

TransGen Biotech

TriLink BioTechnologies

Twist Bioscience

UCLA Health

University of California

University of Delaware

University of Leeds

University of Liverpool

University of Maryland

University of Minnesota

University of Oxford

University of Texas

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

University of Zurich

UNSW Sydney

Uppsala University

Vazyme Biotech

Veritas

Verogen

Waksman Institute of Microbiology ( Rutgers University )

) Washington State University

Washington University

Wuhan Fraser Gene Information

Xcelris Genomics

Yaazh Xenomics

Yale School of Medicine

YouSeq

Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7p554

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets