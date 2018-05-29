Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2018-2025: 23andMe Sold Access to its Database to Around 13 Other Party Pharmaceutical Firms

The next generation market is estimated to account for US$ 26,501.2 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 5,731.3 Mn in 2017

The growth of next generation sequencing market is attributed to the substantial decline in the prices of sequencing. For example, the cost of sequencing in 2006 was around US $ 10 billion, which eventually dropped down to US$ 5,000 billion in 2012. Various market players such as Roche and Illumina have introduced sequencing techniques which have reduced the cost associated with sequencing.

However, there are risks associated with genetic data which prove to be a major restraint in the market for next generation sequencing. One of the prominent risk associated is targeted marketing of drugs to individuals and family groups. Genetic data is also sold by companies to outside parties.



For instance, 23andMe sold access to its database to around 13 other party pharmaceutical firms. Such risks associated with genetic data is likely to hamper growth of the market over the coming years. Recent developments in technologies has enabled companies to produce sequencing in a single day at the cost of about $15 per sample. It results in effective delivery of target and whole genome data for thousands of samples at a reasonable cost



The market for next generation sequencing has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, grants & funds by NIH in US and rising prevalence of Cancer in Mexico is likely to boost the growth of NGS market in North America



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 the Insight Partners Research Report Guidance



2 Key Takeaways



3 Next Generation Sequencing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Next Generation Sequencing Market - by Product

3.2.2 Next Generation Sequencing Market - by Technology

3.2.3 Next Generation Sequencing Market - by Application

3.2.4 Next Generation Sequencing Market - by End User

3.2.5 Next Generation Sequencing Market - by Region

3.3 Pest Analysis



4 Next Generation Sequencing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis



5 Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Overview

5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

5.6 Clinical Trials Analysis



6 Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Product Market Forecasts and Analysis (Us$ Mn)

6.3 Platforms Market

6.3.3 Hiseq Series Market

6.3.4 Miseq Series Market

6.3.5 Solid Market

6.3.6 Ion Torrent Market

6.3.7 Pacbio Rs Ii and Sequel Systems Market

6.3.8 Other Platforms Market

6.4 Services Market

6.4.3 Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.1 Rna Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.3 Whole Exome Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.4 Targeted Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.5 Chip Sequencing Services Market

6.4.3.2.6 Other Sequencing Services Market

6.4.4 Data Management & Analysis Services Market

6.4.4.2.1 Ngs Data Analysis Market

6.4.4.2.2 Ngs Data Analysis Software & Workbenches Market

6.4.4.2.3 Other Data Management & Analysis Services Market

6.5 Consumables Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Consumables Market Forecasts and Analysis (Us$ Mn)

6.5.3 Sample Preparation Consumables Market

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 Sample Preparation Consumables Market Forecasts and Analysis (Us$ Mn)

6.5.3.3 Dna Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.3.4 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.3.5 Quality Control Kits & Reagents Market

6.5.4 Other Ngs Consumables Market



7 Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology Market Forecasts and Analysis (Us$ Mn)

7.3 Genome Sequencing Market

7.4 Exome Sequencing Market

7.5 Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market Forecasts and Analysis (Us$ Mn)

7.5.3 Dna-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.5.4 Rna-Based Resequencing & Targeted Sequencing Market

7.6 Other Sequencing Technologies Market



8 Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Application Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Diagnostics Market

8.4 Drug Discovery Market

8.5 Precision Medicine Market

8.6 Other Applications Market



9 Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 End User Market Forecasts and Analysis

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes Market

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

9.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market

9.6 Other End Users Market



10 North America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis



11 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis



12 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa (Mea) Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis



14 South and Central America Next Generation Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis



15 Industry Landscape

15.1 Organic Growth Strategies

15.1.1 New Product Launches

15.1.2 Marketing & Promotional Activities

15.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies

15.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

15.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.2.3 Geographic Expansions



16 Next Generation Sequencing Market, Key Company Profiles



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Perkinelmer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Macrogen, Inc.

