Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories, 2018 & 2019-2023

Nov 11, 2019, 07:45 ET

The "Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies encompass the modern, post-Sanger sequencing techniques that revolutionized and expanded the fields of molecular biology and genomics in recent years.

NGS has been a disruptive technology that had a substantial impact on the characterization of the genome of various species and has found numerous applications in a large variety of fields, including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture, and forensics.

Next-Generation Sequencing Markets provides an in-depth look at the sequencing market, including data for 2018-2023 for the following markets:

  • Next-Generation Sequencing Market
  • Next-Generation Sequencing Consumables Market
  • Market Size by Application: Diagnostics
  • Market Size by Application: Pharmaceuticals

This report includes a Survey of Labs Using Next-Generation Sequencing. The survey was conducted by an experienced NGS market analyst who interviewed lab managers and directors to obtain a real-world viewpoint on the next-generation sequencing market today.

  • Please describe the lab's industry and function?
  • How many sequencers does the laboratory have, and which models?
  • For your most recent sequencers, please describe: the model, what applications are run typically (by percentage), how often or how many samples (runs, samples, slides, flow cells, plates, multiplexed or not).
  • Which applications are expected to increase most?
  • Does the lab outsource any sequencing? For what reason(s)?
  • How does the lab/ organization address regulated patient samples?
  • Does the lab have accreditation for regulated patient samples?
  • Which sequencers are used for regulated and non-regulated patient samples?
  • In what disease areas does the lab sequence regulated/ non-regulated patient/ human samples? What disease areas are expected to grow the most from 2017-2018?
  • What percentage of samples sequenced are patient samples subject to regulation, patient/ human samples not subject to regulation, and non-patient/ non-human samples not subject to regulation? How is this expected to change from 2017-2018
  • How much is the volume of NGS and capillary sequencing expected to change overall from 2017 to 2018?
  • What sequencer features or steps in the sequencing process would you most like to be changed/ improved?
  • What is the main bottleneck in your sequencing process (ie at what step do things back up)?
  • How challenging are data analysis and data management?
  • Which systems would the lab most likely consider for future purchases?
  • What is the likely time-frame for future sequencer purchases?
  • Which systems are likely to be used in the future for regulated patient samples (and are not being used currently for that)?
  • What barriers or other issues would hinder the growth of sequencing, particularly NGS, in clinical areas?

Key Topics Covered:

1: Market Analysis and Report Summary

Overall Sequencing Market Revenue

  • Regional Breakout
  • Market Share

Scope
Methodology
Outline
Demographics

  • Regional Distribution of Respondents' Labs
  • Industrial Distribution of Respondents' Labs
  • Laboratory Function of Respondents' Labs
  • Distribution by Number of Sequencers
  • Brand(s)/ Types(s) of Sequencers Owned, Overall
  • Library Preparation and Other Automation
  • Position/ Role of Respondents

2: System Installations

Overall Installed Base

  • Distribution of Sequencer Models
  • Distribution of Number of Sequencers

Installed Base by Region

  • Overall Brand/ Type
  • Next-Generation Systems
  • Capillary Systems

Installed Base by Industry Segment

  • Overall Brand/ Type
  • Next-Generation Systems
  • Capillary Systems

Installed Base by Laboratory Function

  • Overall Brand/ Type
  • Next-Generation Systems
  • Capillary / Gel Systems

3: Sequencer Applications, Clinical Applications, and Usage Trends

Sequencer Applications and Usage

  • Applications Run, Overall and by Brand/ Type
  • Likely Increases in Applications and Volume
  • Capacity Usage of Systems
  • Outsourcing

Clinical Applications

  • Sequencing of CLIA Regulated Patient Samples
  • Certification for Regulated Samples
  • Sequencers Used or Planned for Patient/ Human Samples
  • Disease/ Therapeutic Areas Where Sequencing Applied
  • Challenges for Growth of Clinical Sequencing

4: Preferences and Evaluations

Key Criteria for Choosing Sequencers

  • Overall
  • By Next-Generation Systems vs Capillary Systems

Changes or Improvements

Bottlenecks in Process

5: Future Purchase Plans

Time-Frame of Purchase Plans

  • Overall
  • By Brand/ Type Owned
  • By Laboratory Function
  • By Region

Systems Likely to Consider for Purchase

  • Overall
  • By Brand/ Type Owned
  • By Industry/ Segment
  • By Laboratory Function
  • By Region

6: Company Profiles

  • 10x Genomics, Inc.
  • Agilent
  • BGI
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Fluidigm
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • MilliporeSigma
  • Mission Bio, Inc.
  • NanoString Technologies
  • New England Biolabs, Inc.
  • NuGen Technologies, Inc.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
  • Promega Corporation
  • Qiagen
  • Roche
  • Swift Biosciences
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqih5z

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories, 2018 & 2019-2023

