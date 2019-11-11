Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories, 2018 & 2019-2023
Nov 11, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing Market and Survey of NGS Laboratories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies encompass the modern, post-Sanger sequencing techniques that revolutionized and expanded the fields of molecular biology and genomics in recent years.
NGS has been a disruptive technology that had a substantial impact on the characterization of the genome of various species and has found numerous applications in a large variety of fields, including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture, and forensics.
Next-Generation Sequencing Markets provides an in-depth look at the sequencing market, including data for 2018-2023 for the following markets:
- Next-Generation Sequencing Market
- Next-Generation Sequencing Consumables Market
- Market Size by Application: Diagnostics
- Market Size by Application: Pharmaceuticals
This report includes a Survey of Labs Using Next-Generation Sequencing. The survey was conducted by an experienced NGS market analyst who interviewed lab managers and directors to obtain a real-world viewpoint on the next-generation sequencing market today.
- Please describe the lab's industry and function?
- How many sequencers does the laboratory have, and which models?
- For your most recent sequencers, please describe: the model, what applications are run typically (by percentage), how often or how many samples (runs, samples, slides, flow cells, plates, multiplexed or not).
- Which applications are expected to increase most?
- Does the lab outsource any sequencing? For what reason(s)?
- How does the lab/ organization address regulated patient samples?
- Does the lab have accreditation for regulated patient samples?
- Which sequencers are used for regulated and non-regulated patient samples?
- In what disease areas does the lab sequence regulated/ non-regulated patient/ human samples? What disease areas are expected to grow the most from 2017-2018?
- What percentage of samples sequenced are patient samples subject to regulation, patient/ human samples not subject to regulation, and non-patient/ non-human samples not subject to regulation? How is this expected to change from 2017-2018
- How much is the volume of NGS and capillary sequencing expected to change overall from 2017 to 2018?
- What sequencer features or steps in the sequencing process would you most like to be changed/ improved?
- What is the main bottleneck in your sequencing process (ie at what step do things back up)?
- How challenging are data analysis and data management?
- Which systems would the lab most likely consider for future purchases?
- What is the likely time-frame for future sequencer purchases?
- Which systems are likely to be used in the future for regulated patient samples (and are not being used currently for that)?
- What barriers or other issues would hinder the growth of sequencing, particularly NGS, in clinical areas?
Key Topics Covered:
1: Market Analysis and Report Summary
Overall Sequencing Market Revenue
- Regional Breakout
- Market Share
Scope
Methodology
Outline
Demographics
- Regional Distribution of Respondents' Labs
- Industrial Distribution of Respondents' Labs
- Laboratory Function of Respondents' Labs
- Distribution by Number of Sequencers
- Brand(s)/ Types(s) of Sequencers Owned, Overall
- Library Preparation and Other Automation
- Position/ Role of Respondents
2: System Installations
Overall Installed Base
- Distribution of Sequencer Models
- Distribution of Number of Sequencers
Installed Base by Region
- Overall Brand/ Type
- Next-Generation Systems
- Capillary Systems
Installed Base by Industry Segment
- Overall Brand/ Type
- Next-Generation Systems
- Capillary Systems
Installed Base by Laboratory Function
- Overall Brand/ Type
- Next-Generation Systems
- Capillary / Gel Systems
3: Sequencer Applications, Clinical Applications, and Usage Trends
Sequencer Applications and Usage
- Applications Run, Overall and by Brand/ Type
- Likely Increases in Applications and Volume
- Capacity Usage of Systems
- Outsourcing
Clinical Applications
- Sequencing of CLIA Regulated Patient Samples
- Certification for Regulated Samples
- Sequencers Used or Planned for Patient/ Human Samples
- Disease/ Therapeutic Areas Where Sequencing Applied
- Challenges for Growth of Clinical Sequencing
4: Preferences and Evaluations
Key Criteria for Choosing Sequencers
- Overall
- By Next-Generation Systems vs Capillary Systems
Changes or Improvements
Bottlenecks in Process
5: Future Purchase Plans
Time-Frame of Purchase Plans
- Overall
- By Brand/ Type Owned
- By Laboratory Function
- By Region
Systems Likely to Consider for Purchase
- Overall
- By Brand/ Type Owned
- By Industry/ Segment
- By Laboratory Function
- By Region
6: Company Profiles
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Agilent
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Fluidigm
- Illumina, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Mission Bio, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- NuGen Technologies, Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Swift Biosciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqih5z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article