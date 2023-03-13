Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $14.97 Billion by 2031 at an 8% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market 2022-2031 by Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation ultrasound systems market will reach $14,974.5 million by 2031, growing by 8.0% annually over 2022-2031, driven by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, the surging demand for high-quality and portable diagnostic tools, the rapid adoption of novel technologies like 3D/4D and AI/IoT, and snowballing healthcare expenditure and government investments to support the R&D activities.



This 194-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global next-generation ultrasound systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global next-generation ultrasound systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Doppler Ultrasound

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

2D Ultrasound Systems

3D/4D Ultrasound Systems

Other Technologies

By Portability, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

Portable Systems

Handheld Devices and Wearables

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

General Imaging

Cardiovascular Imaging

Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

Vascular Imaging

Lung Imaging

Urology Imaging

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product Type, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Portability



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation)

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Claruis Mobile Health Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Healcerion Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

