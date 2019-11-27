Global NGS-based RNA-seq Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



NGS-based RNA-seq market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.7%. Sample Preparation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$893.9 Million by the year 2025, Sample Preparation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sample Preparation will reach a market size of US$86.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$589.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GATC Biotech AG; Illumina, Inc.; Macrogen, Inc.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Qiagen NV; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

NGS-based RNA-seq Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: NGS-based RNA-seq Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Sample Preparation (Products & Services) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Sample Preparation (Products & Services) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq

(Products & Services) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA-Seq

(Products & Services) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: RNA Sequencing Services (Products & Services)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: RNA Sequencing Services (Products & Services) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 9: Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Products &

Services) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Products &

Services) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 11: Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

(Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Nanopore Sequencing (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Nanopore Sequencing (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: De Novo Transcriptome Assembly (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: De Novo Transcriptome Assembly (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Expression Profiling Analysis (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 22: Expression Profiling Analysis (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Small RNA Sequencing (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 26: Small RNA Sequencing (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Research Centers & Academic & Government Institutes

(End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Research Centers & Academic & Government Institutes

(End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 35: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to

2025

Table 36: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Breakdown by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: United States NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 51: Japanese Market for NGS-based RNA-seq: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Products &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Japanese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NGS-based

RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Japanese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NGS-based

RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NGS-based

RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 59: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Chinese Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Chinese Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Chinese NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European NGS-based RNA-seq Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018-2025

Table 70: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: European NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: European NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 76: European NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 77: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in France by Products &

Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis by

Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 82: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 83: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 84: French NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Products &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: German NGS-based RNA-seq Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 88: German NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 90: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 93: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Products & Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products &

Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 96: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Italian Demand for NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Italian NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 101: United Kingdom Market for NGS-based RNA-seq: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Products &

Services for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: United Kingdom NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

NGS-based RNA-seq Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 104: United Kingdom NGS-based RNA-seq Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

NGS-based RNA-seq in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Breakdown by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 112: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 113: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 114: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Europe NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 117: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Asia-Pacific by Products

& Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share Analysis

by Products & Services: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 120: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 123: NGS-based RNA-seq Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 124: Asia-Pacific NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 125: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Products & Services: 2018 to 2025

Table 126: NGS-based RNA-seq Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products & Services for

2019 and 2025

Table 127: NGS-based RNA-seq Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 128: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 130: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 132: Rest of World NGS-based RNA-seq Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GATC BIOTECH AG

ILLUMINA

MACROGEN

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA

PERKINELMER

QIAGEN NV

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799235/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

