Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030
Feb 17, 2023, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sample Preparation segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $579 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR
The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$579 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GATC Biotech AG
- Illumina, Inc.
- Macrogen, Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Qiagen NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
RNA-Seq: An Introduction
A Prelude to NGS-based RNA-seq Market
North America: The Largest Market for NGS-based RNA-seq
NGS-based RNA-seq - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
NGS-based RNA-seq Market Drivers and Restraints
Recent Advances in RNA Sequence Analysis
Select Players of NGS-based RNA-seq Market
Rise in Research Grants to Improve Activities in NGS-based RNA-
Sequencing Technique
Application of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine
Next Generation Sequencing in Cancer Research
Next Generation Sequencing for Transcriptomic Profiling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sequencing by Synthesis
(SBS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ion
Semiconductor Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Single-molecule Real-time
(SMRT) Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanopore Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanopore Sequencing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Sequencing Platforms &
Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sample Preparation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Sample Preparation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sequencing Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Sequencing Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Analysis, Storage & Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Analysis, Storage &
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Centers & Academic Institutes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Research Centers &
Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing,
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore
Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation,
Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing,
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore
Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation,
Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing,
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore
Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation,
Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management for
the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing,
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore
Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation,
Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management for
the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sequencing
by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing,
Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore
Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma &
Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation,
Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Sequencing by
Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule
Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and Nanopore Sequencing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor
Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and
Nanopore Sequencing for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Research Centers &
Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech
Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Research Centers & Academic Institutes, Hospitals &
Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Companies and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Sequencing
Platforms & Consumables, Sample Preparation, Sequencing
Services and Data Analysis, Storage & Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for NGS-Based
RNA-Sequencing by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sequencing Platforms & Consumables, Sample
Preparation, Sequencing Services and Data Analysis, Storage &
Management for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
