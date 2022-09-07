Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market to Reach $3.80 Billion by 2029 - BIS Research Study

Sep 07, 2022, 10:00 ET
The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2029
FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled NGS Library Preparation Automation Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.
According to this study, the global NGS library preparation automation market was valued at $1.27 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2029.
The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for NGS library preparation automation:
- Rising demand for next generation sequencing (NGS)
- No human error when system is fully automated
- Automated instruments can save time and money
- Library preparation is the most time-consuming step in NGS sequencing
The detailed study is a compilation of 03 market data tables and 165 figures spread through 231 pages.
Analyst's Take on the Market Projection
According to Nitish Kumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Global NGS library preparation automation market is a well-established market and is expected to grow further in the coming years due to the continuous increase in the demand for NGS, as there is no human error when the system is automated. Additionally, such an automated system saves time and money."
Existing Competitive Landscape
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
The top segment players leading the market include NGS library preparation automation instrument providers that capture around 17% of the presence in the market. NGS library preparation kits and consumables providers constitute around 83% of the presence in the market.
Some of the prominent established names in this market are:
Company Type 1: Instrument-Based NGS Library Preparation Automation Companies
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Analytik Jena GmbH
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- Danaher.
- BGI Group
- Hologic, Inc.
- Eppendorf SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Illumina, Inc.
- OPENTRONS
- Hamilton Company
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Takara Bio Inc
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Company Type 2: Kits-Based NGS Library Preparation Automation Companies
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Danaher.
- BGI Group
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Eppendorf SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Hamilton Company.
- Illumina, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- OPENTRONS
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Takara Bio Inc
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Recent Developments in the Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market
- In June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched its SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit at the AGBT 2022. This kit is highly efficient for optimal RNA Sequencing Library Preparation and can be used for comprehensive transcriptome profiling.
- In April 2022, OPENTRONS launched four new OT-2 workstations for all types of applications, including NGS, PCR, and protein purification. Its NGS workstation automates multiple steps of the pre-sequencing, including library preparations. This expansion is expected to increase the accessibility of automation products to customers.
- In March 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc. launched CellMekSPS, which is a fully automated sample preparation system that is used for clinical flow cytometry. This fully automated system offers an on-demand multitude of sample types processing that can help laboratories expand testing capabilities.
DNA Sequencing to Continue its Dominance as the Market Leader by Sequencing Type
As of 2021, the global NGS library preparation automation market (by sequencing type) was dominated by DNA sequencing, holding a hefty market share.
According to the latest study by BIS Research, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2022-2029, with DNA sequencing to lead the market as the top in-demand sequencing type.
The healthcare research analysts at BIS Research suggest that this growth of the DNA sequencing segment is primarily attributed to the expansion of therapeutic and diagnostic uses for DNA sequencing as well as the decreasing cost of genomic sequencing globally.
Why Should You Buy The Report?
This exclusive report on the global NGS library preparation automation market will help in the following ways:
- Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 20 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global NGS library preparation automation market landscape.
- Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread
- Coverage of investment landscape, including product adoption scenario, funding, and patent analysis
