Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market to Reach $3.80 Billion by 2029 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2029

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled NGS Library Preparation Automation Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global NGS library preparation automation market was valued at $1.27 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2029.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for NGS library preparation automation:

Rising demand for next generation sequencing (NGS)

No human error when system is fully automated

Automated instruments can save time and money

Library preparation is the most time-consuming step in NGS sequencing

The detailed study is a compilation of 03 market data tables and 165 figures spread through 231 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Nitish Kumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Global NGS library preparation automation market is a well-established market and is expected to grow further in the coming years due to the continuous increase in the demand for NGS, as there is no human error when the system is automated. Additionally, such an automated system saves time and money."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include NGS library preparation automation instrument providers that capture around 17% of the presence in the market. NGS library preparation kits and consumables providers constitute around 83% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1: Instrument-Based NGS Library Preparation Automation Companies

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena GmbH

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Danaher.

BGI Group

Hologic, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

OPENTRONS

Hamilton Company

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Company Type 2: Kits-Based NGS Library Preparation Automation Companies

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hamilton Company.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

OPENTRONS

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market

In June 2022 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched its SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit at the AGBT 2022. This kit is highly efficient for optimal RNA Sequencing Library Preparation and can be used for comprehensive transcriptome profiling.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched its SEQuoia Express Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit at the AGBT 2022. This kit is highly efficient for optimal RNA Sequencing Library Preparation and can be used for comprehensive transcriptome profiling. In April 2022 , OPENTRONS launched four new OT-2 workstations for all types of applications, including NGS, PCR, and protein purification. Its NGS workstation automates multiple steps of the pre-sequencing, including library preparations. This expansion is expected to increase the accessibility of automation products to customers.

, OPENTRONS launched four new OT-2 workstations for all types of applications, including NGS, PCR, and protein purification. Its NGS workstation automates multiple steps of the pre-sequencing, including library preparations. This expansion is expected to increase the accessibility of automation products to customers. In March 2022 , Beckman Coulter , Inc. launched CellMekSPS, which is a fully automated sample preparation system that is used for clinical flow cytometry. This fully automated system offers an on-demand multitude of sample types processing that can help laboratories expand testing capabilities.

DNA Sequencing to Continue its Dominance as the Market Leader by Sequencing Type

As of 2021, the global NGS library preparation automation market (by sequencing type) was dominated by DNA sequencing, holding a hefty market share.

According to the latest study by BIS Research, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2022-2029, with DNA sequencing to lead the market as the top in-demand sequencing type.

The healthcare research analysts at BIS Research suggest that this growth of the DNA sequencing segment is primarily attributed to the expansion of therapeutic and diagnostic uses for DNA sequencing as well as the decreasing cost of genomic sequencing globally.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

SOURCE BIS Research