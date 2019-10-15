Global NGS Sample Preparation Market to Reach $3.17 Billion by 2025

FREMONT, California, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global NGS Sample Preparation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025", the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market was valued at $1.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow over $3.17 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.54% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Browse 04 Market Data Tables and 196 Figures spread through 247 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global NGS Sample Preparation Market"

The growth in the NGS market is supported primarily by factors such as rising prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the factors restraining the growth of the market include high cost of automated sample preparation instruments and lack of advanced genetic testing centers, among others.

According to Nitish Singh, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is currently the leading contributor in the NGS sample preparation market and contributed a share of approximately 42.10% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025 and continue to dominate the global market till 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.18% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 30.70% to the global market and is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025."

BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market.html

Research Highlights:

The infectious disease segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. However, the NGS sample preparation market for oncology is anticipated to dominate during the same time period.

Illumina, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder in the global NGS sample preparation market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive product portfolio, led by dedicated kits.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global NGS sample preparation market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global NGS sample preparation market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=757&type=download

Furthermore, the competitive landscape and industry insights chapters in the report explicate the competitive nature of the global market and enable the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, trend by segment, and growth share by geographical region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of market attractiveness and opportunities for the entire NGS sample preparation market for 2018 and 2025.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 16 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Company, Illumina, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much revenue was generated by the NGS sample preparation market in 2018? What is the expected revenue for 2029?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities present in the market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for NGS sample preparation market?

What are the key developmental strategies, which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by each segment of the global NGS sample preparation market for the forecast period 2019-2029:

On the basis of product, automated workstation, standalone automation instruments, consumables, and accessories and components



On the basis of workflow, sample extraction/isolation, sample quantification, quality control, fragmentation, library preparation, target enrichment, library quantification, and pooling



On the basis of therapeutic area, human genetics/population genetics, prenatal/neonatal, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas



On the basis of application, DNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, methylation sequencing, metagenomics, single cell sequencing, and others



On the basis of end user, hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users



On the basis of region, North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , , and and Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the growth potential of each major NGS sample preparation provider?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum NGS sample preparation? How are these gaps being tackled?

Related Reports:

Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2019 to 2028

Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research